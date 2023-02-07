Family whose moving truck was stolen waiting to learn if urn was found 02:50

A family who lost everything when their U-Haul was stolen now has some hope. Gabriale Voeltner and her four other family members were in the middle of a move from downtown Denver to Westminster when a U-Haul containing the remains of some of their loved ones was stolen .

It happened overnight on Jan. 27 downtown near the intersection of 22nd and Washington Street. Denver police say that U-Haul was found Sunday in Lakewood near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Reed Street.

CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young spoke with Voeltner on Monday and was the one to break the good news to her. Voeltner says she had not heard any updates from police in days and she was ecstatic to hear the U-Haul had been found. So far it's unclear, however, if the family remains or any belongings were recovered inside.

"I'm just so happy it (was) found and I'm hoping there's something still in there," said Voeltner.

CBS News Colorado's Olivia Young interviews Gabriale Voeltner. CBS

Voeltner is now praying the thief left behind the urns containing the remains of her husband, mother and family pet.

"My soul has been in so much pain because I just want my family back and that's all I have left of them so I'm trying to be patient," she said.

It's not clear how the U-Haul was found, but Voeltner guesses it has something to do with an outpouring of community support she has received since CBS News Colorado first reported on her situation.

"With the public knowing it was out there I feel like the public was able to help find it. And if it wasn't the public I'm hoping that whoever took it saw the news broadcast and felt bad and that's why they ditched it," she said.

Since CBS first told Voeltner's story, more than 50 people reached out to the family to offer help and donate belongings.

"We replaced all the furniture. People were sending couches and bedding and beds. We got a table. Lots of dishes," she said.

Now, as she and her children pray to be reuinited with their family's remains, their new apartment feels more like a home, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

"It was so heartbreaking to see that this happened but for the community to come together to help me and my family was just overwhelming because I didn't think that something like this would be possible," she said.

Denver police say Lakewood police recovered the vehicle and reached out to U-Haul. Since CBS News Colorado spoke with Voeltner on Monday afternoon she has been making calls, trying to jump through hoops between police departments and U-Haul and hoping to actually go see if anything is left in the truck.