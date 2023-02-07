Read full article on original website
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closing February 12
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After 7 years, Vietnamese restaurant Piggy Smalls announced on Facebook that they will be closing their Ward Village location. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. "We have decided to conclude our journey at Ward with our last day being February 12th. We want to thank our...
More damage, closures while islands are hit with strong wind
The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday
The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
New sidewalks in Chinatown coming soon!
Chinatown board members are saying the year of the rabbit is already bringing good fortune to Chinatown as they have been waiting for repairs for a while.
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters
Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
Pet-friendly housing, business development coming Downtown
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More workforce housing is coming to downtown Honolulu, and pets are welcome, too. Local developer Avalon Group has acquired the Davies Pacific Center. Originally an office and commercial tower, about two-thirds of the units will be converted to condominium priced at workforce and market rates. Some commercial spaces will be sold as […]
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
LIST: Kamaʻāina deals at Ala Moana Center
Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping mall, offers special discounts for kamaʻāina at a variety of stores and restaurants.
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
Waikiki surf rack arsonist sentenced to a decade in prison
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu judge sentenced 48-year-old Glenn A. Helton to 10 years in prison for starting a fire that destroyed surfboard racks and over 500 surfboards in Waikiki in October 2021. Helton was also sentenced to 10 years for an unrelated second degree robbery charge, and five years...
Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea. The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
Memorial held at Kakaako Waterfront on 22nd anniversary of Ehime Maru tragedy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Strong gusts of wind interrupted an annual memorial ceremony for the nine people whose lives were cut short more than two decades ago aboard the Ehime Maru. It's the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy at sea when a Navy submarine smashed into the Uwajima Fisheries High School...
Strong winds persist: More damage on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Strong winds are expected to stick around the islands through the weekend. More downed trees were reported on Oahu's Northshore, indicative of the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect around the state.
Maui and Molokai hearings seek public input regarding Maui Nui forest additions, land reserves, and rule changes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i, as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. On Maui, the in-person...
