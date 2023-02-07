ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closing February 12

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After 7 years, Vietnamese restaurant Piggy Smalls announced on Facebook that they will be closing their Ward Village location. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. "We have decided to conclude our journey at Ward with our last day being February 12th. We want to thank our...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters

Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Pet-friendly housing, business development coming Downtown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More workforce housing is coming to downtown Honolulu, and pets are welcome, too. Local developer Avalon Group has acquired the Davies Pacific Center. Originally an office and commercial tower, about two-thirds of the units will be converted to condominium priced at workforce and market rates. Some commercial spaces will be sold as […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waikiki surf rack arsonist sentenced to a decade in prison

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu judge sentenced 48-year-old Glenn A. Helton to 10 years in prison for starting a fire that destroyed surfboard racks and over 500 surfboards in Waikiki in October 2021. Helton was also sentenced to 10 years for an unrelated second degree robbery charge, and five years...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
HONOLULU, HI

