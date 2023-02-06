Read full article on original website
acwa.com
PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project
WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
acwa.com
Alameda County Water District to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Rate Increase
The Alameda County Water District Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 9, and consider a proposed two-year water rate increase of 4% to the bimonthly service and commodity charges and updates to drought surcharges and private fire service rates beginning March 1, 2023. For the...
Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle dies
ALAMEDA COUNTY -- Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, according to tributes posted by multiple Alameda County officials.Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available. Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle's death, saying he "was an advocate for at-risk youth, job development programs, and was a steadfast champion for organized labor." Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price posted on Twitter that her office was "saddened" to hear about Valle's passing, and "sends its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and...
KTGY And San Mateo County Community College District Announce The Grand Opening Of New Attainable Housing Community
Directly adjacent to Skyline College, the six-acre development includes 30 affordable apartments
SFist
SF Mayor London Breed Begins Laying Out Plan to Build 82,000 New Homes, and the City's West Side Better Brace Itself
"With our Housing Element approved by the state, we have the plan," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday. "Now we need to put it into action." The swift and on-time approval of San Francisco's Housing Element last week came as a surprise to many of us. But maybe that's because the hand-wringing in local media about how it might not happen was just that — though there are many towns and cities now in a legal gray zone, including Oakland and Berkeley, who saw their Housing Elements rejected by the state. It's hard to give credit to any one city department or entity for a plan that has been in draft stages for several years.
padailypost.com
Melissa Caswell, three term school board member, dies of pancreatic cancer
Melissa Caswell, a former Palo Alto school board member and mother of two, died today (Feb. 6) of pancreatic cancer at age 58, according to friends. She served three terms on the Palo Alto school board, was president of the Palo Alto Council of PTAs, board member of the Palo Alto Art Center and Youth Community Services.
Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing
Highway 1 will begin to look a bit different starting in April, with partial bus-on-shoulder lanes and exit-only auxiliary lanes set to break ground between 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive. Though the goal is to improve efficiency for Santa Cruz County car and bus commuters alike, some have raised concerns that the projects will bring little to no traffic improvement.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
sfstandard.com
Doctor Sues SF for $12M in Garden Fence Spat—but Says ‘It’s Not About the Money’
A doctor is suing San Francisco for $12 million after repeated building code enforcements cost her thousands in fines after efforts to beautify her home were deemed noncompliant—but she says, “It’s not about the money.”. “It’s about changing the system,” said Mihal Emberton, who is representing herself...
The Almanac Online
Why this deli hidden in a Burlingame office park was named one of the top eateries in America
The Pastrami Mami breakfast burrito at Gigi's Cafe. Courtesy Teresa Gee. Last week, Teresa Gee was surprised when someone told her that her small sandwich shop in a Burlingame office park had been named to Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. So she pulled up the list and...
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.7 million for a single-family house
The spacious property located in the first block of Golf Road in Pleasanton was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,740,000, or $671 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to […]
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
KTVU FOX 2
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
Silicon Valley
Nonprofit signs big lease in downtown Mountain View office tower
MOUNTAIN VIEW — A high-profile nonprofit group has leased a big chunk of space in downtown Mountain View’s only office tower, the property’s owner said Monday. Silicon Valley Community Foundation has leased about 27,200 square feet in the highrise tower at 444 Castro Street at Mercy Street downtown, according to Swig Co.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
KQED
Work Begins Monday on Multimillion-Dollar Market Street Renovation Project
After more than a decade of planning, work crews will break ground Monday on the first phase of the Better Market Street project to redesign San Francisco's busiest thoroughfare with a variety of safety and aesthetic upgrades. Phase one will focus on the area between 5th and 8th streets on...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
