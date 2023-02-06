ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
acwa.com

PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project

WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle dies

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, according to tributes posted by multiple Alameda County officials.Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available.  Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle's death, saying he "was an advocate for at-risk youth, job development programs, and was a steadfast champion for organized labor."  Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price posted on Twitter that her office was "saddened" to hear about Valle's passing, and "sends its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFist

SF Mayor London Breed Begins Laying Out Plan to Build 82,000 New Homes, and the City's West Side Better Brace Itself

"With our Housing Element approved by the state, we have the plan," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday. "Now we need to put it into action." The swift and on-time approval of San Francisco's Housing Element last week came as a surprise to many of us. But maybe that's because the hand-wringing in local media about how it might not happen was just that — though there are many towns and cities now in a legal gray zone, including Oakland and Berkeley, who saw their Housing Elements rejected by the state. It's hard to give credit to any one city department or entity for a plan that has been in draft stages for several years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Melissa Caswell, three term school board member, dies of pancreatic cancer

Melissa Caswell, a former Palo Alto school board member and mother of two, died today (Feb. 6) of pancreatic cancer at age 58, according to friends. She served three terms on the Palo Alto school board, was president of the Palo Alto Council of PTAs, board member of the Palo Alto Art Center and Youth Community Services.
PALO ALTO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing

Highway 1 will begin to look a bit different starting in April, with partial bus-on-shoulder lanes and exit-only auxiliary lanes set to break ground between 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive. Though the goal is to improve efficiency for Santa Cruz County car and bus commuters alike, some have raised concerns that the projects will bring little to no traffic improvement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

10 employees leave Berkeley REI

Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.7 million for a single-family house

The spacious property located in the first block of Golf Road in Pleasanton was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,740,000, or $671 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
PLEASANTON, CA
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
ALAMEDA, CA
Silicon Valley

Nonprofit signs big lease in downtown Mountain View office tower

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A high-profile nonprofit group has leased a big chunk of space in downtown Mountain View’s only office tower, the property’s owner said Monday. Silicon Valley Community Foundation has leased about 27,200 square feet in the highrise tower at 444 Castro Street at Mercy Street downtown, according to Swig Co.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is

The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy