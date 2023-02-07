Read full article on original website
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
A Classic Hardwood Floor
A classic hardwood floor adds warmth and value to your home. Any décor will be upgraded with a new hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring. Choose from oil or water based finishes. All wood flooring is grown, harvested and milled in the USA for your peace of mind. There are many products available, from North American hardwoods (oak, ash, cherry, maple) and exotic wood species, to solid or engineered applications. Each project is professionally installed with a complete attention to detail that comes from three generations of hardwood flooring experience. Boulder Hardwood serves Boulder and Broomfield counties, and the North Metro area including Firestone, Frederick, and Loveland. Estimates are always free. Boulder Hardwood Flooring installs the finest custom floors in town.
Windsor Man Battles HOA Over Trying to Flush Fun Toilet From Yard
Some things are meant to go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Mountains and sunsets. Toilets and holiday decorations. Especially in the front yard. The HOA for the Raindance neighborhood in Windsor would beg to differ on at least one of those. Windsor resident Sean McGarry fell victim...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Discover the Best in Retirement Living at Heather Gardens
Are you looking for a peaceful and serene environment to call home in your golden years? Look no further than Heather Gardens, a thriving retirement community located in Aurora, Colorado, near Denver. With a range of amenities and housing options, Heather Gardens is the perfect place for those who want...
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire
Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Licensed And Insured Roofing Northern Colorado
AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland has been providing expert roofing services since 1903. If your roof has suffered storm damage or just needs replacing, call AJ Shirk. The licensed and insured roofing repair crew has extensive experience on the finest residential and commercial projects. The install crew is experienced in creating tile, metal and asphalt roofs. Custom roofing is a specialty here. They use only the top materials, from Tamko, GAF and Owens Corning. AJ Shirk includes gutter installation on their roofing jobs. They also do custom skylight installation to lighten up dark areas in your home, too. AJ Shirk earned Loveland Magazine’s Best Roofer award. Visit the website to get a free estimate. Work with the best roofing contractor!
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food world
The prestigious James Beard Awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the food world, recognize and celebrate culinary excellence in the United States. The awards, named after the legendary American chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, have been presented annually by the James Beard Foundation since 1991.
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
Black-footed ferret kits born
More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley
All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
