Greeley, CO

A Classic Hardwood Floor

A classic hardwood floor adds warmth and value to your home. Any décor will be upgraded with a new hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring. Choose from oil or water based finishes. All wood flooring is grown, harvested and milled in the USA for your peace of mind. There are many products available, from North American hardwoods (oak, ash, cherry, maple) and exotic wood species, to solid or engineered applications. Each project is professionally installed with a complete attention to detail that comes from three generations of hardwood flooring experience. Boulder Hardwood serves Boulder and Broomfield counties, and the North Metro area including Firestone, Frederick, and Loveland. Estimates are always free. Boulder Hardwood Flooring installs the finest custom floors in town.
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Discover the Best in Retirement Living at Heather Gardens

Are you looking for a peaceful and serene environment to call home in your golden years? Look no further than Heather Gardens, a thriving retirement community located in Aurora, Colorado, near Denver. With a range of amenities and housing options, Heather Gardens is the perfect place for those who want...
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
1310kfka.com

3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire

Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Licensed And Insured Roofing Northern Colorado

AJ Shirk Roofing in Loveland has been providing expert roofing services since 1903. If your roof has suffered storm damage or just needs replacing, call AJ Shirk. The licensed and insured roofing repair crew has extensive experience on the finest residential and commercial projects. The install crew is experienced in creating tile, metal and asphalt roofs. Custom roofing is a specialty here. They use only the top materials, from Tamko, GAF and Owens Corning. AJ Shirk includes gutter installation on their roofing jobs. They also do custom skylight installation to lighten up dark areas in your home, too. AJ Shirk earned Loveland Magazine’s Best Roofer award. Visit the website to get a free estimate. Work with the best roofing contractor!
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
KDVR.com

Black-footed ferret kits born

More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
