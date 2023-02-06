Read full article on original website
'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Promises Part 2 Will Bring 'Rewarding' Answers (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 4, Part 1 of You. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg on Netflix's You, but the tables have turned this time and he's the one being hunted. The first five episodes of the anticipated fourth season dropped Thursday,...
'Scandal's Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz on Rewatching the Show and Their Dream Podcast Guest (Exclusive)
Gladiators, it's time to revisit the glory days of Scandal! Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz, who played Quinn Perkins and Huck on the political drama over seven seasons on ABC, reunite for a new rewatch podcast, Unpacking the Toolbox, which officially drops Thursday. The former co-stars and real-life BFFs, aka...
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Tara Reid Visits the Manor to Attend Trevor's Memorial (Exclusive)
Tara Reid swings by the mansion to pay respects to Trevor in the latest episode of Ghosts. In Thursday's installment, titled "Trevor's Body," the actress -- who happens to be Trevor's celebrity crush -- swings by Woodstone Manor to attend Trevor's memorial after his remains are found on the grounds. Reid's surprise appearance at the manor for the impromptu service, which brings Trevor's parents into the fold, stuns Sam, Jay and the other ghosts.
Sam Asghari Hits 'Star Trek: Picard' Carpet as Britney Spears Speaks Out Amid Intervention News
Sam Asghari made a public appearance on Thursday amid the news that a planned intervention for his wife, Britney Spears, was scrapped. The 28-year-old model and actor walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's final season. Asghari did...
Evangeline Lilly Wants the Wasp to Get a Standalone Film: 'I Want Some Time to Tell a Story' (Exclusive)
Evangeline Lilly is ready for her character, Hope van Dyne (aka Wasp), to get her own standalone film. "When I first started, it was like, 'No, no, no. Ant-Man and the Wasp, they're a duo. They're so good together," the actress tells ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Three movies later, I'm like, 'OK. Alright. We did it. C'mon, I want some time to tell a story.'"
Michelle Pfeiffer 'Was Surprised' to Return to the Superhero World After Playing Catwoman (Exclusive)
After first famously playing Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in 1992's Batman Returns, Michelle Pfeiffer never thought she would return to the superhero world, especially as Janet van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I was surprised when it came my way and I was excited," she told ET's Nischelle Turner...
What Is '@Midnight'? Everything to Know About the Possible 'The Late Late Show' Replacement
The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end later this year, and it looks like a shake-up is in the works. Instead of looking for a new host, CBS is instead looking for an altogether new show. Well, sort of new. Actually, The Late Late Show...
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App
First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes
It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
Watch Jerry O'Connell Give Rebecca Romijn a Steamy 'Magic Mike' Style Lap Dance (Exclusive)
Jerry O'Connell is showing off his moves for wife Rebecca Romijn. On Friday's episode of The Talk, the show celebrates co-host O'Connell's upcoming 49th birthday with all things Magic Mike. After welcoming on Magic Mike's Last Dance stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, O'Connell stripped down alongside Magic Mike Live...
Sebastian Stan Reacts to Harrison Ford Joining 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)
Sebastian Stan is ready to welcome Harrison Ford to the MCU!. The actor sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, alongside Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, his co-stars in the upcoming thriller Sharper, and he opened up about starring alongside Ford in the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up film. Ford is...
Here are all the 2023 Super Bowl commercials released so far
WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest, glitziest stage. Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.
Brad Pitt Twin and His 'Wolves' Stunt Double Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
Password sharing crackdown: Netflix confirms users will need to set 'primary location'
WASHINGTON — Netflix is expanding its restrictions on password sharing in four new countries. The streaming company shared new guidelines Wednesday for users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, a month before the expected U.S. launch. Chengyi Long, Netflix's director of product innovation, confirmed in a post that...
