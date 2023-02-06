ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis Welcome Daughter Iceland -- See the First Photos

Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl! On Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper posted pics of him and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, spending time with their newborn. "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑," he captioned the family photos.
Gretchen Rossi Posts Special Moment Daughter Had With Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Before His Death

Gretchen Rossi is remembering her stepson. On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a series of videos, featuring Slade Smiley's late son, Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, and her and Slade's 3-year-old daughter, Skyler, sharing a special moment. In the clips posted to Instagram, Grayson sits on a bed surrounded by toys as his little sister hands him different items.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah

Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!. The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo...
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs

Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal

Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
Rihanna Says New Music 'Might Not Make Sense' to Fans, Reveals She's Changed Her Super Bowl Set List 39 Times

Rihanna isn't announcing new music just yet, but she's got some ideas!. "Musically, I'm feeling open," the performer announced during her Super Bowl LVII press conference on Thursday. "I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans. I just want to play, I want to have fun with music."
Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed

Fanning the flames? Kelsea Ballerini seemed to be fueling romance rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Amid widespread speculation linking the country singer to the actor, Ballerini took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to remarks one user posted -- in comments on a different video -- writing, "@hichasestokes come get your girl."
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
