Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis Welcome Daughter Iceland -- See the First Photos
Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl! On Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper posted pics of him and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, spending time with their newborn. "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑," he captioned the family photos.
Gretchen Rossi Posts Special Moment Daughter Had With Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Before His Death
Gretchen Rossi is remembering her stepson. On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a series of videos, featuring Slade Smiley's late son, Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, and her and Slade's 3-year-old daughter, Skyler, sharing a special moment. In the clips posted to Instagram, Grayson sits on a bed surrounded by toys as his little sister hands him different items.
Kylie Jenner Kisses Son Aire in New Video: See His Side-by-Side Comparison With Sister Stormi
Kylie Jenner has so much love for her sunshine! On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share some precious videos featuring her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son, Aire. In the clips, Kylie holds her baby boy as they dance in the sunlight while Stephen Sanchez’s...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Breaks Her Silence on Brother's Death on His 33rd Birthday
Olivia Flowers is celebrating her brother, Conner Flowers, on what would have been his 33rd birthday. On Thursday, the Southern Charm star spoke out for the first time since his death was announced. "I’ve been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want...
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah
Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!. The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo...
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Came In and 'Saved Our Movie' (Exclusive)
It's time for things to take a level in sultry and Magic Mike's Last Dance is here to show everyone how. The third installment of the stripper franchise is seemingly the final entry starring Channing Tatum and includes a new star in Salma Hayek. Last Dance follows Tatum's "Magic" Mike...
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes
It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs
Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
Ben Affleck may have looked aloof sitting next to Jennifer Lopez at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, but according to a seat filler who sat next to the couple, the actor couldn't have been more lovey-dovey with J.Lo. A woman who goes by @almostanna on TikTok recalled the...
'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
Sam Asghari Hits 'Star Trek: Picard' Carpet as Britney Spears Speaks Out Amid Intervention News
Sam Asghari made a public appearance on Thursday amid the news that a planned intervention for his wife, Britney Spears, was scrapped. The 28-year-old model and actor walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's final season. Asghari did...
Carrie and Aidan! Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Kiss in New 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Pics
Hello, lover! It seems that Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw are wasting no time in season 2 of the Sex and the City HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That. Stars John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker were spotted passionately kissing while filming on location in New York City, on what appears to be the steps outside Carrie's beloved brownstone apartment.
Rihanna Says New Music 'Might Not Make Sense' to Fans, Reveals She's Changed Her Super Bowl Set List 39 Times
Rihanna isn't announcing new music just yet, but she's got some ideas!. "Musically, I'm feeling open," the performer announced during her Super Bowl LVII press conference on Thursday. "I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans. I just want to play, I want to have fun with music."
Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed
Fanning the flames? Kelsea Ballerini seemed to be fueling romance rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Amid widespread speculation linking the country singer to the actor, Ballerini took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to remarks one user posted -- in comments on a different video -- writing, "@hichasestokes come get your girl."
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
