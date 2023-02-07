Turkey and Syria earthquake: Erdoğan imposes three-month state of emergency as death toll passes 5,000 – latest

1.21pm GMT

Qatar has been preparing a shipment of aid at Al Udeid airbase. The country said it would send 120 rescue workers to Turkey, alongside “a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies.”

Humanitarian assistance to be sent to Turkey is prepared at Al Udeid air base in Qatar. Photograph: Tim Witcher/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier, during a televised address Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Qatar for offering 10,000 container homes for people left homeless.

The southern Turkish port of Iskenderun has suffered severe structural damage due to an earthquake with all operations halted until further notice, container shipping firm AP Moller Maersk said on Tuesday.

Reuters report Maersk said in an advisory it was not yet clear when the port would return to normal operations.

“Given the situation at Iskenderun, we will need to perform a change of destination for all bookings bound for the port or already on the water,” it said.

“We are currently planning to divert containers to nearby hubs within operational feasibility or hold at transshipment ports – including the Port of Mersin (in Turkey) and Port Said (in Egypt).”

The fire in the containers overturned in the earthquake in Iskenderun port continues.

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A fire has been burning in the post since yesterday, when containers that had been dislodged by the quake broke into flames.

A closer view of the fire in the port. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Professor Andrew Lee , professor of public health at the University of Sheffield, has commented on the complexity involved in mounting search and rescue operations, saying that “Earthquake disasters are complex emergencies, with widespread impacts on society, infrastructure, local economies, health, education, and other sectors.

“The full scale of the disaster will not be clear for a few days yet, and the total number of casualties will probably increase. The risk of further aftershocks remains, and damaged buildings pose a further hazard.

“The consequences are not just short term but are also longer term such as through mental health effects (eg post-traumatic stress disorder) and the need for rehabilitation for those disabled by earthquake related injuries. The recovery from such disasters often takes many months and years afterwards.”

Lee makes an additional point, one which is important to note. He said “What we see in the media is only a small snapshot, and we usually won’t see affected populations and areas away from the major urban centres that media teams don’t get to.”

It will be particularly challenging to report from the north-west of Syria for example, and the World Health Organisation has today again warned that it is concerned about the regions where little news has filtered back through.

Thousands of children may be among dead – Unicef

In Geneva, Unicef spokesperson James Elder has told reporters: “The earthquakes … may have killed thousands of children.”

While verified numbers were not yet available, Reuters reports he said “we know that scores of schools, hospitals and other medical and educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed by the quakes, vastly impacting children”.

Calling the quake the most powerful to hit the region in almost 100 years, Elder said Syrian refugees in northwest Syrian and in Turkey were among the most vulnerable.

The World Health Organisation had earlier warned that the total casualty figures could exceed 20,000. A quake of a similar magnitude in the region in 1999 killed at least 17,000 people.

Three British nationals are missing following the earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, the UK’s foreign secretary has said.

Making a statement in the House of Commons in London, James Cleverly said: “As of this morning, we know that three British nationals are missing and the Foreign Office’s Crisis Response Hub is working to support the at least 35 British nationals who have been directly affected by these earthquakes.

“We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low.”

Armenia’s foreign minister says his country has offered to help Syria and Turkey in their response to the deadly quake, despite difficult relations between Yerevan and Ankara.

Associated Press reports Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that Armenia is prepared to send aid and rescue teams to both countries, but did not immediately say whether the offers had been accepted.

Mirzoyan recalled that Armenia experienced a devastating earthquake in 1988 and required international assistance at the time.

Armenia’s foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan (L), was in Berlin meeting the German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, when he made the offer of assistance. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

Reuters reports that Turkish authorities say about 13.5 million people have been affected by the quake.

It says the impact has been felt in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakır in the east, and 300 km (185 miles) from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, about 100 km (60 miles) from the epicentre of Monday’s early morning quake.

Erdoğan imposes three-month state of emergency on 10 Turkish provinces affected by quake

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared as a disaster zone the 10 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, imposing a state of emergency in the region for three months.

In a speech, Reuters reports that the Turkish president said on Tuesday that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations and that Turkey planned to open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya, to the west, to temporarily house people affected.

He said the death toll in Turkey had risen to 3,549 people, raising the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria to 5,151.

Summary of the day so far …

It is 3pm in Ankara and Damascus. Here is a summary of the latest situation in Turkey and Syria after yesterday’s earthquake and aftershocks.

Aftershocks, freezing temperatures and damaged roads are hampering efforts to reach and rescue those affected by Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria, which has killed more than 5,000 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

As the scale of the devastation from the 7.8 magnitude tremor continued to unfold, the World Health Organization warned the number of casualties could exceed 20,000 . Initial rescue efforts were stalled by a second quake on Monday that measured 7.7 magnitude. Adelheid Marschang, a WHO senior emergency officer, has said about 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, are likely to be affected by the quake.

On Tuesday morning, Turkey ’s vice-president, Fuat Oktay , said 3,419 people had been killed in the quake, with another 20,534 had been injured. The number of confirmed deaths in Syria rose to 1,602, bringing the death toll in both countries to 5,021.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said it had 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, of which 5,775 had been confirmed. Turkey’s ministry of transport and infrastructure said that overnight 3,400 people took shelter in trains being used as emergency accommodation.

Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area. The number of personnel was expected to rise with the arrival of additional people, disaster management agency official Orhan Tatar said.

Syria was accused of playing politics with aid after the Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh , said his country should be responsible for the delivery of all aid into Syria, including those areas not under Syrian government control. The dispute over the control of the aid is hampering efforts into northern Syria, which is held by rebel groups. The government in Damascus allows aid to enter the region through only one border crossing.

The UN’s cultural agency Unesco said on Tuesday it was ready to provide assistance after two sites listed on its world heritage list in Syria and Turkey sustained damage in the devastating earthquake. As well as the damage to the old city of Syria’s Aleppo and the fortress in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakır , Unesco said at least three other world heritage sites could be affected.

A fire at the port of İskenderun on the Mediterranean Sea continues for the second day. Television images showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers which had toppled when the quake struck on Monday.

In Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus the news of 24 junior high school students being rescued from a collapsed hotel in the southeastern city of Adıyaman in Turkey has been met with relief. Members of a volleyball team, the students were in the city to compete in a sports event when their eight-floor hotel collapsed.

Police in Turkey said on Tuesday they had detained four people over “provocative” social media posts. The four individuals were detained after officers found accounts that shared “provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic”, the police said.

Helena Smith reports for the Guardian from Athens:

Over in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus the news of 24 junior high school students being rescued from a collapsed hotel in the south-eastern city of Adiyaman in Turkey has been met with relief.

Members of a volleyball team, the students were in the city to compete in a sports event when their eight-floor hotel collapsed. On Tuesday it was reported that the young Turkish Cypriots, who had been feared missing, were back in the breakaway state where a seven-day mourning period has been declared for the earthquake’s victims.

Teachers at the privately-run school who had accompanied the team have reportedly stayed on in Turkey to help with search and rescue efforts.

Monday’s powerful earthquakes were both felt on war-split Cyprus, which has been divided between Greeks in the south and Turks in the north since 1974.

As in Greece, government officials in the internationally recognised south have offered to assist in the rescue efforts.

Voicing its concern over the Turkish Cypriot students, the leftwing Greek Cypriot Akel party tweeted: “We express our hope and wish that we will soon have good news about their fate. We wish them courage and express our feelings of solidarity with their families and the Turkish Cypriot community in general.”

The BBC reports Turkey’s ministry of transport and infrastructure said that overnight 3,400 people took shelter in trains being used as emergency accommodation.

A woman and a child shelter in a train in Diyarbakır. Photograph: Refik Tekin/EPA

People take shelter in a train in Diyarbakır. Photograph: Refik Tekin/EPA

The UN’s cultural agency Unesco said on Tuesday it was ready to provide assistance after two sites listed on its world heritage list in Syria and Turkey sustained damage in the devastating earthquake.

As well as the damage to the old city of Syria’s Aleppo and the fortress in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakır, Unesco said at least three other world heritage sites could be affected.

“Our organisation will provide assistance within its mandate,” Agence France-Presse reports the Unesco director general, Audrey Azoulay , as having said.

A statement from Unesco said it was “particularly concerned” about the old city of Aleppo, which has been on its list of world heritage in Danger since 2013 due to the Syrian civil war.

A view shows buildings in Aleppo as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria. Photograph: Firas Makdesi/Reuters

“Significant damage has been noted in the citadel. The western tower of the old city wall has collapsed and several buildings in the souks have been weakened,” it said.

In Turkey, Unesco said it was saddened by the “collapse of several buildings” at the world heritage site of the Diyarbakır fortress and the adjacent Hevsel gardens.

It emphasised that the entire area was an important centre of the Roman, Sassanid, Byzantine, Islamic and Ottoman periods.

Turkish and Kurdish communities in Germany have launched donation drives to send money, warm clothes and blankets to victims of the earthquake, Reuters reports.

As news of the disaster spread and sparked frantic appeals for help, volunteers began collecting aid in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich for the thousands left injured or homeless after their homes were destroyed.

Germany has about 2.3 million people of Turkish origin, the largest Turkish diaspora community in the world, according to the Turkish Community in Germany.

An aid campaign is organised in Berlin overnight for earthquake victims in Turkey. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Levent Cukur has coordinated an aid drive in the boxing gym he runs in Munich. “We didn’t expect it to go this crazy, it’s mad. We thought we would fill two vans and then send them off but it hasn’t stopped since 10 this morning.”

As he spoke, a group of people were loading boxes of donations onto trucks. The first batch is scheduled to leave for Turkey on Thursday.

“It is currently very cold in the affected regions and people urgently need blankets, warm clothing and boots,” said Tunca Karakas, a member of cultural association Tuerkisch-Deutscher Kreis.

There is a little bit more detail on the status of Ghanaian football Christian Atsu . The vice-president of Hatayspor where Atsu plays said “Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.”

Here are some of the latest images we have been sent over the news wires of the gathering international aid effort to provide assistance in Turkey and Syria.

South Korean firefighters gather in Namyangju before leaving for Turkey. Photograph: Yonhap/AFP/Getty Images

An Iranian plane delivering rescue aid to Syria overnight. Photograph: Sana/AFP/Getty Images

Algerian rescue teams arrive at Aleppo international airport in Syria. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Patrick Wintour, the Guardian’s diplomatic editor, reports:

Syria was accused of playing politics with aid after the Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said his country should be responsible for the delivery of all aid into Syria , including those areas not under Syrian government control.

The dispute over the control of the aid – along with the weather, destroyed roads and closed crossing points – is hampering aid efforts into northern Syria, which is held by rebel groups.

The government in Damascus allows aid to enter the region through only one border crossing.

Syria has been resistant to allowing aid into a region serving more than 4 million people because it regards the aid as undermining Syrian sovereignty and reducing its chances of winning back control of the region.

“The areas worst affected by the earthquake inside Syria look to be run by the Turkish-controlled opposition and not by the Syrian government,” said Mark Lowcock, the former head of UN humanitarian affairs. “It is going to require Turkish acquiescence to get aid into those areas. It is unlikely the Syrian government will do much to help.”

Have you been affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria?

The Guardian community team want to hear from people in the region about the impact of the earthquake and how they have been affected. They are also interested in speaking to people involved in the humanitarian response about what they have seen and the impact of the disaster.

If you would like to take part and are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form you can find here , or contacting them directly via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300.

Helena Smith reports for the Guardian from Athens:

A team of Greek rescue workers, specialised in dealing with natural disasters, have arrived in Turkey’s Hatay region with sniffer dogs, doctors, nurses and a special fire-fighting vehicle.

The 21-strong team, which flew in on a C-130 military plane, started pitching tents and getting to work this morning. “We are going to give it our best,” said team leader Dimitris Roumbas whose experience in search and rescue stretches back 25 years.

“Just as we would work in our country, we will work in the country that is our neighbour. Our work is to free and save as many lives as possible.”

The prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis , instructed the mission be sent to Turkey within hours of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake strike. In a rare telephone call on Monday evening with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğa , he reiterated Athens’ “readiness to provide all further assistance necessary.”

The search and rescue mission is likely to followed by many more, officials say.

Greece was among the first countries to offer help to Turkey despite an historic rivalry that dates back decades over regional disputes.

In December as bilateral tensions rose and the rhetoric became ever more inflammatory, Erdoğan threatened to strike Athens with short-range ballistic missiles, in a move that not only highlighted the degree to which ties had deteriorated, but the escalating threat of armed conflict in the eastern Mediterranean.

In an about-turn that would have been inconceivable before the earthquake, the Turkish embassy in Athens chose to thank Greeks in a Greek-language tweet, writing “for your immediate response and messages of solidarity towards Turkey after the catastrophic earthquake that hit our country.”

The assistance has evoked memories of the earthquake diplomacy that flourished – and helped ameliorate ties – in 1999 when both countries were also hit by devastating quakes within weeks of each other.

In the UK, the development minister, Andrew Mitchell , has said that the UK’s contribution to the rescue effort was ready to leave for Turkey, but had been delayed as rescue teams globally were coordinated.

Speaking on the GB News channel, Mitchell said “Britain is sending 76 people who specialise in getting people out of the rubble and four sniffer dogs, and also an emergency response team to see what more widely we can do to help.

“The critical thing in these circumstances is the first 72 hours, these significant British assets are waiting to leave Birmingham, they were ready to leave last night. It’s been coordinated very professionally by the Turkish authorities. They will be leaving imminently.

“And of course, they will be landing in daylight. And that is the time when they can be most effective. One of the things we learned from the Haiti earthquake over 10 years ago now was the importance of coordination and everyone not just rushing in.

“It will land in daylight today, I hope, later this morning, and it will immediately hit the ground running. I hope that they will be able to save lives.”

10.08am GMT

Difficult conditions frustrate rescue efforts as death toll reaches 5,000

Ruth Michaelson and Deniz Barış Narlı in Ankara and Sam Jones recap the latest update for the Guardian:

Dozens of powerful aftershocks continued to jolt southern Turkey and northern Syria on Tuesday, a day after an earthquake struck the region killing more than 5,000 people and destroying thousands of buildings, as difficult conditions, freezing temperatures and damaged roads hampered rescue efforts.

As the scale of the devastation from the 7.8 magnitude tremor continued to unfold, the World Health Organization warned the number of casualties could exceed 20,000.

On Tuesday morning, Turkey’s vice-president, Fuat Oktay , said 3,419 people had been killed in the quake, with another 20,534 had been injured. The number of confirmed deaths on the Syrian side of the border rose to 1,602, bringing the death toll in both countries to 5,021. Turkey’s disaster management agency said it had 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, of which 5,775 had been confirmed.

People in remote towns in southern Turkey described how relief efforts were stretched to breaking point, amid destruction over a border region spanning almost 650 miles.

In rebel-held northern Syria, volunteer rescue workers said they lacked some of the most basic fuel and other provisions required to pull those still trapped under the rubble of their homes.

An unknown number of people remain trapped and efforts to find survivors have been frustrated by frigid conditions. Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey’s south, home to millions of people, also hindered rescue teams.

WHO: 23m people including 1.4m children likely to have been affected by earthquake

Adelheid Marschang, World Health Organization (WHO) senior emergency officer, has said about 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.

Marschang said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and medium term would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.

“This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region,” she said at the organisation’s board meeting in Geneva. “All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline.”

The WHO said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.

“It’s now a race against time,” said the WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”

He said the WHO was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria from where no information had emerged since Monday’s earthquake. “Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention,” he said.

The flow of critical United Nations aid from Turkey to north-west Syria has temporarily halted due to damage to roads and other logistical issues related to the deadly earthquake that struck the two countries on Monday, a UN spokesperson said.

“Some roads are broken, some are inaccessible. There are logistical issues that need to be worked through,” Madevi Sun-Suon, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told Reuters.

“We don’t have a clear picture of when it will resume,” she said.

9.34am GMT

The Ghana Football Association says former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey. The GFA says Atsu is receiving treatment but didn’t give details of any injuries, Associated Press reports. The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. His condition had been unconfirmed overnight.

9.23am GMT

Here are some of the latest images sent to us over the news wires from the regions affected by the earthquake.

An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building in İskenderun, Turkey. Photograph: Erdem Şahin/EPA

Baby Ayse Vera and her mother (not seen) were rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building after 29 hours. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

People search for victims at the site of a collapsed building in İskenderun. Photograph: Erdem Şahin/EPA

The BBC’s Turkish language service is carrying some quotes from the Hatay metropolitan municipality mayor, Lütfü Savaş , who says search and rescue operations have begun in the region after a delay. He is quoted as saying:

With the support of the mayors of Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir, we can now provide food, tents and drinking water support. Most of the public buildings, our own building, the fire department, AFAD, three hospitals have been severely damaged, our losses are very high. The airport is unusable. We are focused on what we can recover quickly with construction equipment, but experienced professionals are needed. There is a serious communication problem in the city centre and in certain parts of Hatay.

Savaş said there are nearly 2,000 destroyed buildings in Hatay. He was also critical of anti-earthquake precautions, saying “It is a very strong earthquake, but we could have survived it with less damage.”

8.46am GMT

Turkish police on Tuesday said they had detained four people over “provocative” social media posts after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey.

The four individuals were detained after officers found accounts that shared “provocative posts aiming to create fear and panic”, the police said.

It added that a wider investigation into social media accounts was ongoing but offered no information on the content of the posts, Agence France-Presse reports.

Turkish social media have been filled with posts by people who complain about a lack of search and rescue efforts in their area, particularly in Hatay.

Combined death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeds 5,000

Turkey’s vice-president has said that the death toll in the country from the earthquake now stands at 3,419, Reuters reports. That takes the combined official death tolls from Turkey, Syria and the rebel-held areas of Syria to 5,021.

How you can help victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake

Many international aid organisations have set up appeals to provide emergency assistance to Turkey and Syria after the devastating quakes yesterday which have claimed nearly 5,000 lives and levelled buildings across the region. Here are some places where you can donate:

8.22am GMT

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Reuters reports the centre said the quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles).

Seismologists would expect there to be a series of aftershocks after the two major quakes yesterday. Although less powerful than the initial event, they pose a risk to rescue workers and could provoke further collapses among buildings already weakened by yesterday’s quakes.

24,400 people involved in Turkish search and rescue, 5,775 buildings confirmed collapsed

Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area, and has confirmed that 5,775 buildings have collapsed.

The number of personnel was expected to rise with the arrival of additional people, though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, disaster management agency official Orhan Tatar said Tuesday.

Associated Press reports that Tatar said his agency had received 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, but only 5,775 of those reports have been confirmed.

About 55 helicopters had conducted 154 sorties to transport emergency aid and around 85 trucks were distributing food, he said.

“The adverse weather conditions continue in the region. Therefore, from time to time it may be difficult to transport these search and rescue teams to the region,” he added. Temperatures overnight in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep sank to -5C (23F).

Total death toll approaches 5,000 as number reported dead in Syria rises again

At least 812 people were killed in government-held areas in Syria following two deadly earthquakes and a series of aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, the state news agency Sana said on Tuesday.

Sana said at least 1,449 people were injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartus.

Reuters also reports that the death toll given by those operating in Syria’s rebel-held areas has risen to 790, with a warning that it will “dramatically” rise.

With the most recent death toll in Turkey given as 3,381, that takes the total officially confirmed dead in the three areas to 4,983.

Here are some of the latest images to be sent to us over the news wires from Turkey and Syria, illustrating the extent of the destruction caused by yesterday’s two strong quakes.

An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Survivors warm themselves near a fire in a relief centre in Adana, Turkey. Photograph: Tolga Ildun/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Search and rescue operations continued through the night in the town of Sarmada, in Syria’s rebel-held north-western Idlib province. Photograph: Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images

Some of the damage seen in the city of Malatya, Turkey. Photograph: Dia Images/Getty Images

Children sit in a shopping trolly near a partially collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey. Photograph: Ümit Bektaş/Reuters

Ruth Michaelson is in Turkey for the Guardian, and sends this latest dispatch:

Turks increasingly vented their anger online about what they said was a negligent emergency response in the southernmost province of Hatay, with many complaining that rescue efforts had failed to reach the area. In Hatay, the quake levelled multiple government buildings including the local chapter of Turkey’s disaster relief agency, the AFAD.

“I am so angry,” said analyst Gönül Tol, of the Middle East Institute in Washington. “There are no rescue teams from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management in Hatay. People are trying to dig out loved ones trapped under rubble. It is cold, raining, no electricity. One family member is trapped under a heavy concrete slab, waiting for rescue workers for hours.”

Some Turkish civilians increasingly took it on themselves to help. A 25-year-old nurse, Nihal Atasoy, spoke as she waited to board a flight to Adana, after deciding to volunteer with the rescue effort.

“I used to live in Osmaniye, but when I called I couldn’t reach my friends there in the hours after the quake. When I finally got through to them they said things like ‘my house is in ruins’. So I decided to volunteer, as I normally work in intensive care,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know what I’ll find when I get to Adana, whether I will try to save people trapped under the rubble, or work in the hospital as a nurse.”

Associated Press reports that a fire at the port of İskenderun on the Mediterranean Sea continues for the second day. Television images showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers which had toppled when the quakes struck on Monday. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said a Turkish coast guard vessel was assisting efforts to extinguish the fire.

Fire in containers overturned by the earthquake in İskenderun port. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An aerial view of the port showing a plume of smoke rising from the burning containers. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

7.05am GMT

Our First Edition newsletter today is on the subject of yesterday’s earthquake, and Archie Bland explains some of the science:

The first earthquake took place on the East Anatolian fault – the boundary between the Anatolian plate, the African plate, and the Arabian plate in the Earth’s crust. While it has been more than a century since an earthquake caused such devastation on this fault, there have been a number of smaller quakes in the last 25 years, and the region has been considered at serious risk of something worse.

There have been higher magnitude earthquakes than this one even in recent years around the world, but that is not a sufficient measure of impact on its own: crucial to the devastation here was the location of the earthquake near large population centres, and how close to the surface of the Earth it hit.

A deep earthquake takes place between 300km and 700km down. This one was very shallow – about 17km below the surface – meaning that it was felt more powerfully and across a wider region above ground.

That impact was magnified by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock – on a different faultline 100km away, and much larger relative to the initial quake than aftershocks typically are. Earthquake magnitude is measured on a logarithmic scale , meaning that this aftershock only released about a third of the energy of the first even though the figures are close – but in hitting buildings already severely damaged by the initial quake, it greatly amplified the original damage, and put many rescue workers at risk.

6.49am GMT

It is almost 9am in Hatay, Turkey. If you’re just joining us, here is where things stand following the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

International rescue missions have rushed to Turkey and Syria after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in at least a century left more than 4,800 people dead, thousands injured and an unknown number trapped in the rubble. The early-morning quake and dozens of aftershocks brought down entire apartment blocks in Turkey and heaped more destruction on Syrian communities already devastated by over a decade of war.

At least 3,381 people were confirmed dead in Turkey, according to the Anadolu news organisation, which cited the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority . With the death toll coming from Syria, the most recent figure for which is 1,444, that brings the total toll to 4,825. The WHO has warned the number of dead could rise to more than four times this figure, or about 20,000, in the coming days.

The first quake struck as people slept and measured magnitude 7.8 , making it one of the most powerful in the region in at least a century. It was felt as far away as Cyprus and Cairo. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said preliminary data showed the second large quake measured 7.7 magnitude and was centred 67km (42 miles) north-east of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, at a depth of 2km.

More than 7,800 people have been rescued across 10 provinces, according to Orhan Tatar, an official with Turkey’s disaster management authority.

As of 6am, early 13,000 rescue workers, many of them volunteers, had left Istanbul to help in impacted areas , according to the news organisation Sabah, which cites the governor of Istanbul. Many are bound for Hatay, where, according to reports, there is growing anger at the lack of assistance for people trapped under the rubble.

Syrian opposition said ‘hundreds of families’ are still trapped under rubble. Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week’s devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service said on Tuesday.

In 1999, when a quake of similar magnitude hit the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, it killed more than 17,000 people.

The death toll could rise to more than 20,000 people, said Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s senior emergency officer for Europe. “There’s continued potential of further collapses to happen so we do often see in the order of eightfold increases on the initial numbers,” she told AFP, speaking when the estimated toll stood at 2,600. “We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows.”

Joe Biden spoke with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Monday to offer condolences and reaffirm Washington’s readiness to assist in rescue efforts , the White House said. The US president “noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items”, said a White House statement.

Death toll in Turkey rises to 3,381

The death toll from Monday’s earthquakes in Turkey has risen by 460 in the last few hours from 2,921 to 3,381, according to the Anadolu news organisation, which cites the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority .

With the highest death toll coming from Syria, the most recent figure for which is 1,444, that brings the total toll to 4,825.

The WHO has warned the number of dead could rise to more than four times this figure, or about 20,000, in the coming days.

Civilians across remote towns in southern Turkey have described how relief efforts were stretched to breaking point, amid destruction stretched over a border region spanning almost 650 miles. In rebel-held northern Syria, volunteer rescue workers said they lacked some of the most basic fuel and other provisions required to pull those still trapped under the rubble of their homes.

Merve Ozgurdemir, 27, is rescued under rubble of collapsed building after 27 hours of 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ali Ünlü, from the remote town of Adıyaman, close to the quake epicentre in Kahramanmaraş, said that he had been working to free his elderly mother who was trapped under the rubble of her home since the earthquake levelled buildings in the town early on Monday morning.

“After the earthquake I ran to my mother’s house, and saw the building had collapsed. I was devastated. I started waiting for rescue teams, but they didn’t show up. I started calling officials, all the lines cut out. I gave my name and a record of the incident, but the officials said everyone is waiting. Since I called thens, no one has showed up,” he said.

“The weather is extremely cold, and we have no food. At first, one of my relatives texted that he is under the rubble and we could hear his voice under the debris. He was very close, I could hear him. He was trapped there for four hours, and eventually we dug him out. We also saved two or three others, but these are the ones that were living on higher floors. My mother, however, lived on the first floor. Eventually we had to stop as it was raining and there is a danger of the buildings collapsing further. We’ve waited until the morning, but there is no one. They said they’d come but that the roads were damaged, hospitals too. These resources are stretched so thin, but I feel there’s a lack of organisation.”

He added: “It’s been over 24 hours and my mother is still trapped under the rubble. I don’t know if she’s still alive or not.”

Associated Press journalist Sarah El Deeb reports that 244 buildings have been destroyed in Syria, and a further 325 damaged:

6.13am GMT

Here are some of the most striking photographs from the last 24 hours:

Over 7,800 rescued in Turkey

More than 7,800 people have been rescued across 10 provinces, according to Orhan Tatar, an official with Turkey’s disaster management authority.

5.59am GMT

Syrian opposition says 'hundreds of families' still trapped under rubble

Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week’s devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service said on Tuesday.

Raed al-Saleh told Reuters that urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organisation known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.

“Every second means saving lives and we call on all humanitarian organisations to give material aid and respond to this catastrophe urgently,” he said.

It is nearing 9am in Turkey, and we are seeing more photos of rescue efforts.

24-year-old Rumeysa Yalcinkaya was rescued this morning after 27 hours trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaraş.

24-year-old Rumeysa Yalcinkaya is rescued under rubble of collapsed building after 27 hours of 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, Turkiye on 7 February 2023. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Search and rescue operations continue on collapsed building after 27 hours of 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey on 7 February 2023. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Four people, including a child, are rescued from the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

5.34am GMT

Here is what international front pages look like a day after the disaster:

5.28am GMT

Here are some of the international rescue teams making their way to Turkey from Germany, the US and Pakistan:

German ISAR rescuers prepare before boarding a plane to help find survivors of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, at Cologne-Bonn airport

Rescuers of International Search and Rescue Germany prepare before boarding a charter plane, on their way to help find survivors of the deadly earthquake in Turkey, at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, on 6 February 2023. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department USA-2 prepare for deployment after being activated by US Aid to go to Turkey to assist with earthquake recovery efforts, in Pacoima, California on 6 February 2023. Photograph: Allison Dinner/EPA

Members of the Urban Search and Rescue team of Pakistan Army, board an air force aircraft, to help in the aftermath of an earthquake in Turkey, at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan 7 February 2023. Photograph: Inter-Services Public Relations (ispr)/Reuters

Difficult conditions and freezing temperatures hampered rescue efforts overnight in Turkey and Syria, one day after a powerful earthquake struck the region, killing at least 4,300 people.

As the scale of the devastation from the 7.8 magnitude tremor continued to unfold, the World Health Organization warned the number of casualties could exceed 20,000.

International rescue missions rushed to both countries and worked through the night to find survivors on Tuesday.

People warm themselves up around a fire as emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Photograph: Erdem Şahin/EPA

The early-morning quake and aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor, wiped out entire apartment blocks in Turkey and heaped more destruction on Syrian communities already devastated by over a decade of war:

Almost 13,000 rescue workers leave Istanbul for affected areas - local media

As of 6 am, early 13,000 rescue workers, many of them volunteers, had left Istanbul in the last 12 hours, according to the news organisation Sabah, which cites the governor of Istanbul.

Many are bound for Hatay, where, according to reports, there is growing anger at the lack of assistance for people trapped under the rubble.

4.38am GMT

4.31am GMT

Soylu has also posted this startling video of what the earthquake has done to a road:

4.23am GMT

In Hatay, there is “huge anger” over the lack of emergency response personnel, Ragıp Soylu, the Turkey bureau chief for Middle East Eye, reports:

4.20am GMT

Mexico is sending rescue dogs with search and rescue teams to help in the aftermath of an earthquakes.

Mexican rescue dogs are pictured before boarding an air force plane with search and rescue teams to help in the aftermath of an earthquake in Turkey, at the Santa Lucia Military airbase, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico 6 2023. Photograph: Mexico Presidency/Reuters

Here are some more videos from overnight of people waiting near their loved ones and calling for help from rescue workers, via Bermet Talant, a journalist and former Guardian Australia contributor:

3.55am GMT

New Zealand’s government will provide NZ$1.5m (US$950,000) to the relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

The contribution via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will include $1m for Turkey and $500,000 for Syria, and will be used for “essential relief items” such as food, tents, blankets, and medical support, Mahuta said in a statement.

She added: “Officials will continue to monitor the humanitarian needs and assess options for further support.”

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits central Turkey

Another earthquake has hit central Turkey, Reuters reports, citing the Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Centre, which says that the quake measured 5.6.

A series of aftershocks are expected to follow the first earthquake.

According to the earthquake magnitude scale used by Michigan Technological University, 5.6 is likely to cause “slight damage to buildings and other structures”.

We’ll have more on this shortly.

A view of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The population of the ten provinces in southern Turkey affected by the earthquakes are home to 13.5 million people.

So far, according to the Anadolu agency, more than 5,600 buildings have collapsed.

It is just after 6am in Turkey, and we’re seeing stories of people rescued after a very long day and night, which means they survived not only the rubble’s collapse but the cold.

There are many, many more who have not yet been found, with the WHO predicting the death toll could reach 20,000 in the coming days.

For now, here are videos of a three-year-old toddler and a woman who were freed from collapsed buildings by rescuers:

3.02am GMT

Survivors are being evacuated by military plane to areas where hospitals have greater capacity. In this video from the Anadolu agency, a military plane carrying injured survivors arrives in Istanbul:

2.49am GMT

“There is a family I know under the rubble,” Omer El Cuneyd said, standing amid the chaos of the shattered city of Şanlıurfa.

“Until 11am or noon, my friend was still answering the phone. But she no longer answers. She is down there. I think her battery ran out,” he said, hoping against hope, for a miracle.

On the road, a stream of cars crawled north out of the city, taking traumatised residents away from the scene of Turkey’s most powerful earthquake in decades.

Nearby, a distraught family walked in the freezing rain, their belongings piled into a pram, look for a shelter to spend the night in.

Şanlıurfa , an historic, once-bustling city in southeastern Turkey, was devastated by the series of massive earthquakes that struck southern Turkey early on Monday morning, claiming more than 4,300 lives across the mostly Kurdish regions of the country and in neighbouring Syria.

Related: ‘Like the end of days’: shellshocked survivors join hunt for missing in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Summary

My name is Helen Sullivan and I’ll be bringing you the latest from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. You can get in touch with me directly on Twitter here if you see news you think we may have missed.

The death toll from the two quakes has risen to more than 4,300 according to government figures. At least 2,921 have been confirmed dead in Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, and 1,444 in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus Government and rescue workers. Thousands more are injured, and the death toll is expected to rise.

In 1999, when a tremor of similar magnitude hit the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, it killed more than 17,000. The WHO warned that the toll from Monday’s earthquakes could pass 20,000.

Here is what we know so far:

The first quake struck as people slept, and measured magnitude 7.8 , one of the most powerful quakes in the region in at least a century. It was felt as far away as Cyprus and Cairo. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said preliminary data showed the second large quake measured 7.7 magnitude, and was 67km (42 miles) north-east of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, at a depth of 2km.

In 1999, when a tremor of similar magnitude hit the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, it killed more than 17,000.

The death toll could rise to over 20,000, the World Health Organization’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, said. “There’s continued potential of further collapses to happen so we do often see in the order of eight fold increases on the initial numbers,” she told AFP, speaking when the estimated toll stood at 2,600. “We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows,” Smallwood added.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to offer condolences and reaffirm Washington’s readiness to assist in rescue efforts , the White House said. Biden “noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items,” the White House said in a statement.

Syria’s envoy to the UN said Monday that aid sent after the earthquake will reach all its population, even though Damascus does not control all of its territory. Asked if aid donated to Syria – some areas are held by rebels – would reach all of the population, Syria’s UN envoy Bassam Sabbagh said it would. “We assure the UN that we are ready to help and to coordinate to provide assistance to all Syrians in all territory of Syria,” Sabbagh said after meeting with UN secretary general António Guterres to convey a Syrian government request for aid. “We are ready to help also those who wanted to provide the help in all Syria,” he stressed.

More than 10 search and rescue teams from the European Union have been mobilised to help with the recovery, a spokesperson for the European Commission said. The US , UK, Canada, Israel , Russia and China are among other nations to have offered assistance and calls have emerged for the international community to relax some of the political restrictions on aid entering north-west Syria, the country’s last rebel-held enclave and one of the areas worst hit by the earthquake.

Prisoners mutinied in a northwestern Syria prison Monday after the earthquake, with at least 20 escaping the jail holding mostly Islamic State group members, a source at the facility told AFP.

There have been more than a 100 smaller aftershocks registered by seismologists.

Turkey’s armed forces have set up an air corridor to enable search and rescue teams to reach the zone affected.

Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is under construction, was not damaged by the earthquake, an official from the Russian company building the plant said.

The Swedish presidency of the European Union has activated the integrated political crisis response (IPCR) to coordinate EU support measures in response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the EU Council said in a statement. The IPCR arrangements strengthen the EU’s ability to take rapid decisions when facing major cross-sectoral crises requiring a response at the EU level.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has called for increased funding for humanitarian aid in Syria, saying that many people in the north-west of the country have already been displaced up to 20 times, and that medical care in the region was “strained beyond capacity, even before this tragedy”.

The partial destruction of a Roman-era castle in the Turkish city of Gaziantep has led to fears that two earthquakes that struck on Monday may have damaged other priceless monuments in Turkey and Syria, areas rich in cultural heritage.