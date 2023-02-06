Read full article on original website
7 new payer contracts
Several insurers and health systems have reached agreements to keep members in network in February. Here are seven new contracts Becker's has reported since Jan. 30:. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee reached a contract agreement with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for plans covering Medicaid beneficiaries. The sides are continuing to negotiate a new contract regarding the insurer's employer-based and marketplace plans.
BCBS Arizona, Dignity Health hospital split after contract impasse
Prescott, Ariz.-based Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center is out of network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona after the sides were unable to reach a new contract, NBC affiliate KPNX reported Feb. 9. The sides were at odds over reimbursements rates, according to the report. Yavapai Regional Medical...
Big payers ranked by Medicare Advantage membership
UnitedHealthcare has the most Medicare Advantage members among large payers, while MA makes up a relatively small slice of Cigna's business. Companies reported their Medicare Advantage numbers at the end of 2022 in earnings reports. Here's how the largest health insurers compared:. UnitedHealthcare. Medicare Advantage membership: 7,105,000. Humana. Medicare Advantage...
Big payers ranked by commercial enrollment in 2022
The nation's largest payers have filed their fourth quarter earnings reports, revealing which have the most U.S. commercial members. Commercial includes fully- and self-insured members.
SCAN Health Plan appoints chief growth officer
SCAN Health Plan has named Michael Blea as chief growth officer. According to a Feb. 8 news release, Mr. Blea previously served as vice president and general manager of Golden Outlook, an insurance agency acquired by Optum. SCAN Group recently promoted Karen Schulte to president of Medicare and named Emily...
7 best payer tools, per KLAS
KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" payer tools for 2023. For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. Here are seven payer tools that achieved "Best in KLAS"...
Insurance startup Sana to layoff nearly 20% of workforce
Sana, a startup payer focused on small-businesses, is laying off 19 percent of its workforce. According to the company's LinkedIn, Sana employs 279 individuals. CEO and co-founder Will Young wrote to employees Feb. 7 that the move will help put the company on a more solid financial path and allow it to reach profitability "much sooner than previously planned.
What 6 payers said about CMS' Medicare Advantage auditing crackdown
Payer executives are still taking stock of tougher Medicare Advantage auditing standards CMS unveiled Jan. 31. On fourth-quarter earnings calls, executives told their investors they are evaluating next steps and awaiting more information from CMS. Leaders said they were pleased CMS decided not to extrapolate the new rules to contracts...
UnitedHealthcare launches wearables-based monetary rewards program
UnitedHealthcare has launched a new rewards program for fully-insured employers where members can use wearable devices to earn up to $1,000 annually through daily health challenges and activities. Members can use an activity tracker, smartwatch or smartphone to meet daily goals and then add their financial rewards to a prepaid...
Health Net challenging $65.1B Tricare contract decision
Health Net Federal Services, a Centene subsidiary, is challenging the Defense Department's decision to hand over management of a Tricare contract to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, military.com reported Feb. 9. The Defense Department said it would award TriWest Healthcare Alliance the $65.1 billion West Region contract Dec. 22. Health Net had...
CVS reports $2.3B Q4 profit, will buy Oak Street Health
CVS Health has reported $4.2 billion in 2022 profit and said it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal worth $10.6 billion. Chicago-based Oak Street manages a value-based primary care network with more than 160 clinics in 21 states that primarily focus on Medicare beneficiaries — by 2026, the company expects to have more than 300 locations, according to a Feb. 8 news release from CVS.
Molina reports $56M profit in Q4
Molina Healthcare reported double digit growth in revenue and profit year over year, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings published Feb. 8. Total revenues in 2022 were nearly $32 billion, up 15 percent year over year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $8.2 billion. For 2023, the company projects...
Oscar posts $226M loss in Q4
Oscar Health reported major gains in total membership but posted a net loss of $606 million in 2022, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings published Feb. 9. Total revenues in 2022 were $3.9 billion, up 115 percent year over year. In the fourth quarter, revenues were $995 million. Total...
BCBS North Carolina lost state health plan contract despite proposing lowest overall cost, records show
The three payers competing for North Carolina's state health plan contract submitted very similar bids, but Aetna ultimately won out based on a higher score for its administrative services, according to new documents released by the North Carolina State Treasurer's office. According to a Feb. 7 news release, Treasurer Dale...
Humana, ChenMed ink 5-year agreement
Humana has entered a five-year agreement with ChenMed to provide in-network services to Humana Medicare Advantage members. ChenMed is a primary care provider focused on care for older adults. According to a Feb. 8 press release, the new agreement is an extension of a long-standing relationship between Humana and the Miami-based provider.
Viewpoint: CMS must stop harmful care denials in Medicare Advantage
As Medicare Advantage insurance companies continue to grow in popularity, it’s important for our nation’s health policy leaders to ensure that MA enrollees have access to the same level of medically-necessary coverage as traditional Medicare. Fortunately, CMS has proposed a rule to address this problem, and public comments are due Feb. 13.
Minnesota lawmakers eye universal public insurance option
Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to expand MinnesotaCare, the state's program for those with low incomes, to all residents, the Pioneer Press reported Feb. 8. MinnesotaCare is the state's program to provide insurance to lower-income workers who make too much to qualify for Medicaid. Democrats have introduced a bill...
HHS lays out timeline for Medicare drug inflation rebates
Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could begin seeing lower copays for certain Part B drugs beginning April 1, according to new guidance from HHS. In a news release published Feb. 9, the agency described the timeline for the implementation of the prescription drug inflation rebate program. While the periods...
BCBS Tennessee names director of regulatory compliance
BCBS Tennessee has promoted Charriet Womble to director of regulatory compliance and Medicare compliance officer. Ms. Womble has served as an ethics and compliance manager for the company's Medicare Advantage program since 2020, according to a Feb. 3 news release. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing...
Highmark fined $205K for wrongly denied claims, untimely payments
The Pennsylvania Insurance Department fined Highmark Inc. $205,000 for violations including incorrectly denied claims, untimely payments and violations of mental health parity requirements. The insurance department found the issues during an audit of the state's largest health insurers. The time period audited was from January 2017 to March 2018, according...
