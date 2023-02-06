Read full article on original website
panhandlepost.com
Rolf E. Gerdau (1954 - 2023)
All is well. “Death is nothing at all; I have only slipped into the next room...” – Henry Scott Holland. With heavy hearts, we announce the home going of Rolf Ernest Joseph Gerdau on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Monument Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was...
Chadron's Museum of the Fur Trade featured on television show
Chadron's Museum of the Fur Trade made a famous TV appearance on Feb. 7. Many local Dawes County residents went to Facebook to show support of the museum being on the Jeopardy game show. The TV screen read, "Chadron, Nebraska's museum of this trade has artifacts of the age when...
3 transported to BBGH following Highway 385 crash
The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on February 7 at approximately 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 385 and Nance Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a Jeep Compass, being driven by Wyatt Hunter, 28, of Alliance, was south bound on...
