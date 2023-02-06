This may be one of the oldest houses in Climax but I cannot confirm at this time. The information I’ve found in architectural surveys gives a wide variety of dates, from 1860-1935. The sidelights lead me to believe it probably dates to the late 19th century, at the latest. One survey notes that the windows were originally taller, another indication of an earlier date.

