vanishinggeorgia.com
Spooner Memorial, Seminole County
The white marble angel in Olive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery marking the grave of Joseph James Spooner (19 July 1848-31 March 1929) and his first wife, Mary Jane Lane Spooner (2 March 1850-2 December 1914), is one of the finest examples of Victorian funerary art in rural Georgia. Mr. Spooner’s parents’ memorials in Union Primitive Baptist (aka Primitive Union Cemetery) in Miller County are also landmarks of statuary. [I’ll be sharing photos of them soon].
vanishinggeorgia.com
Neoclassical Revival House, Circa 1914, Decatur County
This is as fine a country house of the Neoclassical Revival style as I’ve seen anywhere. It is surrounded by well-landscaped grounds and is beautifully maintained.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Central Hallway Cottage, Climax
This may be one of the oldest houses in Climax but I cannot confirm at this time. The information I’ve found in architectural surveys gives a wide variety of dates, from 1860-1935. The sidelights lead me to believe it probably dates to the late 19th century, at the latest. One survey notes that the windows were originally taller, another indication of an earlier date.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Central Hallway Farmhouse, Decatur County
The central hallway form is one of the most common house types in rural Georgia; this is a particularly fine example, with a shed room at the rear. It’s located just outside Brinson.
WALB 10
Former Albany state rep. concerned with condition of Ray Charles Plaza
Two witnesses took the stand at the Tuesday hearing. Dougherty Co. Schools looks to further technology education. Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County.
theshelbyreport.com
Flowers Foods Names Cox As Chief Human Resources Officer
Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods has announced Cindy Cox has been named chief human resources officer. In this role, she will lead the company’s human resources organization, reporting to president and CEO A. Ryals McMullian. “Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and...
Talquin: Boil water notice in effect for Lake Jackson customers
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.
WCTV
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
Bradfordville Blues Club set for final show under current owners
The Bradfordville Blues Club, a staple in the Tallahassee music and entertainment scene, is set to have a final show under its beloved owners.
WCTV
Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
Remains of Georgia sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Arlington
BALL GROUND, Ga. — A recently-identified Georgia sailor who was killed 82 years ago, will now be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a news release from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office. The remains of Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class John M. Donald will be...
WALB 10
Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is warning about scams targeting single seniors. It’s a cruel scam that preys upon some of the most vulnerable people. Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under two weeks. Now, law...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 7, 2023
Katie Tipton, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Benjamin Stuart, 51, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Peterson, 19, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 189 inmates lodged in...
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Post Office, Circa 1935, Cairo
The old post office in Cairo was built during the New Deal and has the characteristic architecture of the era. While some post offices of the time were built in the Neoclassical Revival style, this one is Stripped Classical, meaning, essentially, a “flatter” interpretation of Neoclassical. An Art...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany. The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.
wdhn.com
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
Tallahassee City Commission to Consider a Registry for Foreclosed Vacant Property
On Wednesday, February 8, the Tallahassee City Commission will consider a staff recommendation to draft an ordinance creating a registration process for properties in foreclosure. Noted in the meeting agenda, vacant and unmaintained properties may have a range of problems including, lowering the property value for neighboring homeowners, the accumulation of trash, unsanitary conditions which […]
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
