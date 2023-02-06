ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climax, GA

vanishinggeorgia.com

Spooner Memorial, Seminole County

The white marble angel in Olive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery marking the grave of Joseph James Spooner (19 July 1848-31 March 1929) and his first wife, Mary Jane Lane Spooner (2 March 1850-2 December 1914), is one of the finest examples of Victorian funerary art in rural Georgia. Mr. Spooner’s parents’ memorials in Union Primitive Baptist (aka Primitive Union Cemetery) in Miller County are also landmarks of statuary. [I’ll be sharing photos of them soon].
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Central Hallway Cottage, Climax

This may be one of the oldest houses in Climax but I cannot confirm at this time. The information I’ve found in architectural surveys gives a wide variety of dates, from 1860-1935. The sidelights lead me to believe it probably dates to the late 19th century, at the latest. One survey notes that the windows were originally taller, another indication of an earlier date.
CLIMAX, GA
WALB 10

Former Albany state rep. concerned with condition of Ray Charles Plaza

Two witnesses took the stand at the Tuesday hearing. Dougherty Co. Schools looks to further technology education. Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Valdosta Fire Dept. trains during Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County.
ALBANY, GA
theshelbyreport.com

Flowers Foods Names Cox As Chief Human Resources Officer

Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods has announced Cindy Cox has been named chief human resources officer. In this role, she will lead the company’s human resources organization, reporting to president and CEO A. Ryals McMullian. “Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is warning about scams targeting single seniors. It’s a cruel scam that preys upon some of the most vulnerable people. Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under two weeks. Now, law...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 7, 2023

Katie Tipton, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Benjamin Stuart, 51, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Peterson, 19, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 189 inmates lodged in...
MARIANNA, FL
The Albany Herald

Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival

ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
ALBANY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Post Office, Circa 1935, Cairo

The old post office in Cairo was built during the New Deal and has the characteristic architecture of the era. While some post offices of the time were built in the Neoclassical Revival style, this one is Stripped Classical, meaning, essentially, a “flatter” interpretation of Neoclassical. An Art...
CAIRO, GA
wdhn.com

“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commission to Consider a Registry for Foreclosed Vacant Property

On Wednesday, February 8, the Tallahassee City Commission will consider a staff recommendation to draft an ordinance creating a registration process for properties in foreclosure.  Noted in the meeting agenda, vacant and unmaintained properties may have a range of problems including, lowering the property value for neighboring homeowners, the accumulation of trash, unsanitary conditions which […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

