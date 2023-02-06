ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Gallery talk postponed to March 22

Thursday’s scheduled artist talk and reception for John Singletary’s “Through Lines/Fault Lines” exhibit on the third floor of Madigan Library has been postponed to Wednesday, March 22. The new date is the final evening for the multimedia exhibition, which comprises two installations in The Gallery at Penn College: “Traces” and “Anahata.” Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is closed on Mondays and Saturdays and will be closed March 5-12 during Spring Break.
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate

Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
Students welcomed into Community Arts Center’s volunteer ranks

Nearly 30 Penn College students, including fraternity brothers and Wildcat athletes, joined the Community Arts Center volunteer corps for comedian Bert Kreischer’s Thursday performance at the historic downtown venue. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to usher at the CAC for the Bert Kreischer stand-up show, as it...
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Students’ artful floral designs brighten ESC lobby

The always-appealing work of students in Karen R. Ruhl’s Art of Floral Design course, seasonally accented by the Valentine bear “stuffed” into the corner of the lobby, went on temporary display inside the Schneebeli Earth Science Center’s main entrance on Wednesday. The class was challenged to produce examples of Line Design, stylishly drawing the viewer’s gaze throughout their varied creations. The tabletop arrangements (from left) represent the lab output of Ralph H. Johnson, Ashland; Carrie M. Reich, Mifflinburg; Sonia C. Good, Linden; Tristan J. Current, Reinholds; Kylie N. Butler, Wellsboro; Elizabeth R. Bryan, Pleasant Gap; Madison E. Dipre-Giles, Muncy; Grace E. Maneval, Montgomery; and Paul J. Bromm, Forest Grove. The popular class (HRT260) is open to all majors, as evidenced by this semester’s group: Bromm is enrolled in applied management; Bryan, Dipre-Giles, Maneval and Reich in landscape/plant production technology; and Butler, Current and Johnson in forest technology.
Pennsylvania amusement park to present plan for new attraction

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park, located near Allentown, is expected to show off its plan for a new attraction. According to the South Whitehall Township website, the park is attending the Feb. 16th meeting of the Planning Commission of the township to submit development plans. This...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game

Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
