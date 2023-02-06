The always-appealing work of students in Karen R. Ruhl’s Art of Floral Design course, seasonally accented by the Valentine bear “stuffed” into the corner of the lobby, went on temporary display inside the Schneebeli Earth Science Center’s main entrance on Wednesday. The class was challenged to produce examples of Line Design, stylishly drawing the viewer’s gaze throughout their varied creations. The tabletop arrangements (from left) represent the lab output of Ralph H. Johnson, Ashland; Carrie M. Reich, Mifflinburg; Sonia C. Good, Linden; Tristan J. Current, Reinholds; Kylie N. Butler, Wellsboro; Elizabeth R. Bryan, Pleasant Gap; Madison E. Dipre-Giles, Muncy; Grace E. Maneval, Montgomery; and Paul J. Bromm, Forest Grove. The popular class (HRT260) is open to all majors, as evidenced by this semester’s group: Bromm is enrolled in applied management; Bryan, Dipre-Giles, Maneval and Reich in landscape/plant production technology; and Butler, Current and Johnson in forest technology.

