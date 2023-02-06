Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO