In chronological order: Landon McNamara, Zeke Lau, Luke Shepardson, John John Florence, Mark Healey, Tyler Larronde, Luke Shepardson. What will we remember most about January 22, 2023 at Waimea Bay? Everyone who took part, whether it be watching from afar via our live broadcast, standing on the beach with jaws hanging down to the sand, or in the water trying to hunt — we’ll all have different memories. But when it comes down to winning the day, here’s the waves that really counted. As you watch, bear in mind how the event is judged in the context of the Bay’s unique complexities: the panel is looking for wave size, critical positioning on takeoff (ie steep and deep), control of the drop, and successful “make”, ie completion of the ride through and past the wave base. Rides into the shorebreak, while serious crowd-pleasers, aren’t big points-adders: as you’ll note from this selection, the big points come from those first 10-20 seconds of the ride — which also relies on the decision to go in the first place. (Also worth noting: waves are scored out of a possible 30, rather than 10. Also, Mark Healey’s wave above was so close — 29.6 — that we had to include here.)

2 DAYS AGO