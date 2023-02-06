There are two games tonight with the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers hosting Iowa and Northwestern traveling to Columbus in a game they desperately need to win. Iowa has bounced back nicely from an 0-3 start in conference play, going 7-2 over the past nine games. They’ll try to continue that success on the road against the Boilermakers. Last time out Purdue almost came back from double digits to upend Indiana on the road, falling short due to first half issues with turnovers and a poor performance from the free throw line.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO