ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
msn.com

Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
WHAS 11

'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Tara Reid Visits the Manor to Attend Trevor's Memorial (Exclusive)

Tara Reid swings by the mansion to pay respects to Trevor in the latest episode of Ghosts. In Thursday's installment, titled "Trevor's Body," the actress -- who happens to be Trevor's celebrity crush -- swings by Woodstone Manor to attend Trevor's memorial after his remains are found on the grounds. Reid's surprise appearance at the manor for the impromptu service, which brings Trevor's parents into the fold, stuns Sam, Jay and the other ghosts.
WHAS 11

Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App

First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
WHAS 11

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal

Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
WHAS 11

Evangeline Lilly Wants the Wasp to Get a Standalone Film: 'I Want Some Time to Tell a Story' (Exclusive)

Evangeline Lilly is ready for her character, Hope van Dyne (aka Wasp), to get her own standalone film. "When I first started, it was like, 'No, no, no. Ant-Man and the Wasp, they're a duo. They're so good together," the actress tells ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Three movies later, I'm like, 'OK. Alright. We did it. C'mon, I want some time to tell a story.'"
WHAS 11

Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
WHAS 11

Sebastian Stan Reacts to Harrison Ford Joining 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)

Sebastian Stan is ready to welcome Harrison Ford to the MCU!. The actor sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, alongside Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, his co-stars in the upcoming thriller Sharper, and he opened up about starring alongside Ford in the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up film. Ford is...
WHAS 11

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy