WHAS 11
'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Promises Part 2 Will Bring 'Rewarding' Answers (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 4, Part 1 of You. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg on Netflix's You, but the tables have turned this time and he's the one being hunted. The first five episodes of the anticipated fourth season dropped Thursday,...
WHAS 11
'Scandal's Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz on Rewatching the Show and Their Dream Podcast Guest (Exclusive)
Gladiators, it's time to revisit the glory days of Scandal! Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz, who played Quinn Perkins and Huck on the political drama over seven seasons on ABC, reunite for a new rewatch podcast, Unpacking the Toolbox, which officially drops Thursday. The former co-stars and real-life BFFs, aka...
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
WHAS 11
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Tara Reid Visits the Manor to Attend Trevor's Memorial (Exclusive)
Tara Reid swings by the mansion to pay respects to Trevor in the latest episode of Ghosts. In Thursday's installment, titled "Trevor's Body," the actress -- who happens to be Trevor's celebrity crush -- swings by Woodstone Manor to attend Trevor's memorial after his remains are found on the grounds. Reid's surprise appearance at the manor for the impromptu service, which brings Trevor's parents into the fold, stuns Sam, Jay and the other ghosts.
WHAS 11
Sam Asghari Hits 'Star Trek: Picard' Carpet as Britney Spears Speaks Out Amid Intervention News
Sam Asghari made a public appearance on Thursday amid the news that a planned intervention for his wife, Britney Spears, was scrapped. The 28-year-old model and actor walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's final season. Asghari did...
WHAS 11
Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App
First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
WHAS 11
Evangeline Lilly Wants the Wasp to Get a Standalone Film: 'I Want Some Time to Tell a Story' (Exclusive)
Evangeline Lilly is ready for her character, Hope van Dyne (aka Wasp), to get her own standalone film. "When I first started, it was like, 'No, no, no. Ant-Man and the Wasp, they're a duo. They're so good together," the actress tells ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Three movies later, I'm like, 'OK. Alright. We did it. C'mon, I want some time to tell a story.'"
WHAS 11
What Is '@Midnight'? Everything to Know About the Possible 'The Late Late Show' Replacement
The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end later this year, and it looks like a shake-up is in the works. Instead of looking for a new host, CBS is instead looking for an altogether new show. Well, sort of new. Actually, The Late Late Show...
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
WHAS 11
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes
It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
WHAS 11
Sebastian Stan Reacts to Harrison Ford Joining 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)
Sebastian Stan is ready to welcome Harrison Ford to the MCU!. The actor sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, alongside Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, his co-stars in the upcoming thriller Sharper, and he opened up about starring alongside Ford in the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up film. Ford is...
WHAS 11
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
