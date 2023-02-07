“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠” Madonna took to social media on Tuesday to slam the internet’s strong reaction to her “unrecognizable” face at the 2023 Grammys. The singer, 64, explained that she had been excited to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras (who became the first transwoman to perform at the award ceremony and win a Grammy) ahead of their “history-making performance” for “Unholy” but instead, people chose to focus on her looks. The Material Girl explained, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose...

