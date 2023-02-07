Read full article on original website
Lip Reader Claims Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck to "Look More Friendly" at the Grammys
They looked super tense.
Jennifer Lopez publishes a subtle response after the viral images of Ben Affleck's "suffering"
Since the couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together for the second time, there have been a series of images showing Ben unhappy or suffering with the diva from the Bronx. This position did not change and the fans once again commented on the "suffering" that the actor suffered at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Britney Spears Shows Off 'New Gold Dress' After 'Accidentally' Posting Old Acoustic Recording
Britney Spears is hoping her new shiny look will overshadow her accidentally posting a throwback recording of herself belting out her hit track, "Oops!...I Did It Again."On Tuesday, February 6, the princess of pop addressed the slip-up from the day prior before showing off her stylish new dress she tried on in the late hours of Monday, February 5.Alongside an Instagram video of Spears shimmying in the tight number while posing and flipping her hair, she wrote of the mishap: "Holy s**t !!! Mistake s**t 🙄 !!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did,...
How Cindy Crawford Looks So Snatched In Her Fifties
Snatched skin is in for 2023 – and no one is doing it better than supermodel Cindy Crawford, whose lifted, firm and ridiculously luminous skin is radiating through fans’ phone screens via the Instagram Story she posted on Tuesday. The photograph in question captured the 56-year-old original super...
Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair, 'laughing' with friends after snowcat accident, Evangeline Lilly says
Jeremy Renner's fellow Marvel star Evangeline Lilly is giving an update about his condition following a snowcat accident left him hospitalized.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
The actor went viral for being aloof during the GRAMMYs.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Machine Gun Kelly's Grammys Red Carpet Interview Turned Into a Vulnerable Therapy Session
Machine Gun Kelly had a mini therapy session with Laverne Cox at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In a red carpet interview, the musician opened up about pressure he's felt at award shows and throughout his career in general. "I'm always pretty uncomfortable here," he said candidly. Kelly added that his fiancée, Megan Fox, had told him to give her a look if he felt "too vulnerable" at any point in the night.
Jim Carrey Is The Latest Celebrity To Say Goodbye To His LA Home
The beloved comedic actor is getting ready to move as he lists his longtime Los Angeles home for millions.
J. Lo Seemingly Reacts to Ben Affleck at Grammys Shade: ‘Best Time With My Love’
Clapping back! Jennifer Lopez seemingly responded to the shade husband Ben Affleck received for looking bored out of his mind at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned a video montage of Grammys night – which included multiple photos of her and...
Multiple Dancers Claim Harry Styles' Grammy Performance Had A Major Slip Up
The rotating stage they built for the performance reportedly spun the wrong way.
Madonna responds to backlash over ‘new face’ at Grammys: ‘I have been degraded’
“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠” Madonna took to social media on Tuesday to slam the internet’s strong reaction to her “unrecognizable” face at the 2023 Grammys. The singer, 64, explained that she had been excited to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras (who became the first transwoman to perform at the award ceremony and win a Grammy) ahead of their “history-making performance” for “Unholy” but instead, people chose to focus on her looks. The Material Girl explained, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose...
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment
The Republican House speaker's demeanor during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address went viral on Twitter.
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report
Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
Eric Johnson ‘Knew’ About Wife Jessica Simpson’s Past Secret Affair With Movie Star: Details
No secrets between them. Jessica Simpson's bombshell revelations about a past affair came as a shock to the public — but not to husband Eric Johnson. “Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source exclusively reveals in the new […]
Ben Affleck Relapse Speculation: Addiction Expert on Why Relapse Speculation Is Harmful to Those in Recovery
A large number of media outlets and content creators have been discussing Ben Affleck’s behaviour at a recent film premiere, as well as during the televised Grammy awards on Sunday night. The actor has once again become the focus of viral memes after appearing to look overwhelmed and exhausted...
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer
The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
