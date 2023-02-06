The chairman of the Florida Board of Governors stepped up to a plexi-glass barrier and removed his face mask. The meeting of the group that oversees the state’s 12 universities fell just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. But, at the end of May 2020, another tragedy gripped the news cycle. The police murder of George Floyd played out on screens across the country, tipping off a racial reckoning that seemed to touch every facet of American society.

