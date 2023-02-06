Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis makes a stop in Ocala, touts $2 billion in proposed tax relief
Mike and Nick Barbier had never met Gov. Ron DeSantis. That changed on Wednesday. The brothers own MVB Appliance at 111 SE Eighth St., Ocala. Their business was selected as the venue to host a press conference where the governor and other state officials touted $2 billion in proposed tax relief for Floridians.
Marconews.com
DeSantis wants to make it easier to sue media. Free speech advocates say that's 'dangerous'
TALLAHASSEE – Before an expected presidential primary run, Gov. Ron DeSantis is ratcheting up a strategy frequently used by former President Donald Trump, his main competitor: Attacking the media. At a Tuesday morning roundtable that has alarmed some First Amendment advocates and appeared aimed at a national audience, DeSantis...
Marconews.com
Florida universities were told to prioritize diversity plans. Now, DeSantis aims to gut them
The chairman of the Florida Board of Governors stepped up to a plexi-glass barrier and removed his face mask. The meeting of the group that oversees the state’s 12 universities fell just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. But, at the end of May 2020, another tragedy gripped the news cycle. The police murder of George Floyd played out on screens across the country, tipping off a racial reckoning that seemed to touch every facet of American society.
Marconews.com
Florida grabs five spots in Yelp's annual Top 100 places to savor a slice of pizza
Pizza is not exactly a Florida thing. More like key lime pie or shrimp tacos or sipping exotic tropical cocktails on the beach while watching the sunset. There is good news for pizza lovers living in the Sunshine State. The popular restaurant app, Yelp, recently announced its Top 100 pizza spots for 2023. Florida grabbed five of the coveted positions on the list including two in the Top-10.
Marconews.com
Severe thunderstorms forecast across Panhandle, North Florida could bring risk of tornadoes
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday across the Southeast — including North Florida and Georgia — as another cold front moves through the area, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Isolated severe storms are possible Thursday and could bring strong winds or a brief risk of tornadoes across...
Marconews.com
DePaul at Villanova odds, picks and predictions
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) and Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) meet Wednesday at Finneran Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the DePaul vs. Villanova gameodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Blue...
Comments / 0