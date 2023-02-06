ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Florida universities were told to prioritize diversity plans. Now, DeSantis aims to gut them

The chairman of the Florida Board of Governors stepped up to a plexi-glass barrier and removed his face mask. The meeting of the group that oversees the state’s 12 universities fell just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. But, at the end of May 2020, another tragedy gripped the news cycle. The police murder of George Floyd played out on screens across the country, tipping off a racial reckoning that seemed to touch every facet of American society.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Florida grabs five spots in Yelp's annual Top 100 places to savor a slice of pizza

Pizza is not exactly a Florida thing. More like key lime pie or shrimp tacos or sipping exotic tropical cocktails on the beach while watching the sunset. There is good news for pizza lovers living in the Sunshine State. The popular restaurant app, Yelp, recently announced its Top 100 pizza spots for 2023. Florida grabbed five of the coveted positions on the list including two in the Top-10.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

DePaul at Villanova odds, picks and predictions

The DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) and Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) meet Wednesday at Finneran Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the DePaul vs. Villanova gameodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Blue...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy