Teddy Long has been a respected figure in the realm of professional wrestling since his debut back in 1985. He was working as a referee and manager for WWE during the time Brock Lesnar –- an undeniable legend of combat sports –- made his debut in the company. On a new installment of "The Wrestling Time Machine" by Sportskeeda, Long revealed that despite his size and ability to crush essentially anyone he wants, Lesnar is actually a "sweetheart" backstage. He also found it amusing that Lesnar genuinely loved Jimmy John's, one of his sponsors for UFC. "You know, I think he might have had something to do with the Jimmy John's. I'm not sure, but he would always talk to me about Jimmy John's, about getting a sandwich there."

1 DAY AGO