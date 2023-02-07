Read full article on original website
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
Wrestle Zone
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
bodyslam.net
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Feb. 8 Episode of AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night, closed out with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. While all signs pointed to Billy Gunn betraying The Acclaimed to realign with his sons, he actually stopped the pair ...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Challenges WWE Commentator To WrestleMania Match
The rivalry between WWE star Bayley and announcer Michael Cole has been growing for years, with the former women's champion taking the "feud" to the next level as a guest on "The Bump." Bayley answered a fan's question about a potential match with her rival. She responded by saying she'd love a match with Cole, revealing what the WWE announcer has to say to her every time she sees him backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
ringsidenews.com
Candice LeRae’s Grandfather Passes Away
Candice LeRae returned to WWE television in recent memory, and her fans celebrated that big news. Sadly, LeRae experienced a personal tragedy in her own life, because her grandfather has passed away. Although Candice LeRae did not disclose how her grandfather died, or how old he was when he passed,...
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa’s Kids Impersonate The Bloodline
The Bloodline has been the ruler of the WWE landscape for a long time now. The foundation of the group was laid by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman saw additions at various stages as they grew in size and power. However, a dangerous force that became a part of the Bloodline was Solo Sikoa, whose children are already looking to follow in the footsteps of their families.
PWMania
Ric Flair Reflects on the Worst Matches He’s Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the worst match of his career. While he couldn’t do that, he did recall having bad matches in the Kansas City area. “Oh gosh,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On 'Sweetheart' Brock Lesnar
Teddy Long has been a respected figure in the realm of professional wrestling since his debut back in 1985. He was working as a referee and manager for WWE during the time Brock Lesnar –- an undeniable legend of combat sports –- made his debut in the company. On a new installment of "The Wrestling Time Machine" by Sportskeeda, Long revealed that despite his size and ability to crush essentially anyone he wants, Lesnar is actually a "sweetheart" backstage. He also found it amusing that Lesnar genuinely loved Jimmy John's, one of his sponsors for UFC. "You know, I think he might have had something to do with the Jimmy John's. I'm not sure, but he would always talk to me about Jimmy John's, about getting a sandwich there."
