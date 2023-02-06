Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side
City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
This $34 Million Manhattan Condo Has a 70-Foot Terrace With Panoramic Views of Central Park
Bigger isn’t always better. Although, that’s definitely not the case when it comes to this bonkers New York City condo. Measuring a whopping 9,500 square feet, the colossal pad takes up the entire 23rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Central Park South. The abode offers up six spacious beds and seven and a half baths spread across three separate wings. Here, outdoor space is one thing that’s not hard to come by. There are two gigantic terraces to take advantage of—one that spans an impressive 55 feet and another that’s 70 feet long. As for the views? Well, they’re hard to beat. “Very rarely...
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite
Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
Most romantic restaurant in NY is a French eatery in NYC, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 MEMORABLE Manhattan Bars You Must Visit Once (Local’s Guide)
There’s no denying that New York City’ famous nightlife is known the world over. You have to give credit where credit is due — NYC has some of the best bars in the world! As a local, I wanted to share my personal list of the best bars in Manhattan.
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Battery Park City Authority launches public dialogue for expanded recreation space
Across the street from Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park lies a hardscaped, 24,000 square foot (approximately .55 acres) public space running from Battery Place to 3rd Place along the Hudson River Greenway. The group that oversees the neighborhood’s development says it’s time to make it more useful for local residents.
You can walk through this colorful corridor of light in downtown Manhattan right now
Now through March 30, New Yorkers will get to walk inside a pretty awesome-looking colorful corridor made of ropes, intended to echo the towering urban landscape surrounding it, in downtown Manhattan. "Geo" is currently on display in front of 140 Broadway by Liberty Street in the Financial District. The 30-by-10-foot...
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
New York YIMBY
Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
Flaco, escaped Central Park Zoo owl, nearly captured, but foils trap
Flaco was spotted Thursday night, as he tried to grab a caged lab rat, set out by the zoo's staff.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
