Manhattan, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

This $34 Million Manhattan Condo Has a 70-Foot Terrace With Panoramic Views of Central Park

Bigger isn’t always better. Although, that’s definitely not the case when it comes to this bonkers New York City condo.  Measuring a whopping 9,500 square feet, the colossal pad takes up the entire 23rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Central Park South. The abode offers up six spacious beds and seven and a half baths spread across three separate wings. Here, outdoor space is one thing that’s not hard to come by. There are two gigantic terraces to take advantage of—one that spans an impressive 55 feet and another that’s 70 feet long. As for the views? Well, they’re hard to beat.  “Very rarely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk

From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
BROOKLYN, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite

Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.
MANHATTAN, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY

