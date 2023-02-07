ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Upset-minded UConn men take aim at No. 10 Marquette

By Gavin Keefe
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459ZaB_0kefH6Xk00

Hartford — It seemed fitting that Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan met with the media Monday to talk about UConn’s important game against Big East co-leader Marquette.

The two first-year frontcourt players were the only Huskies to play well in the first meeting back on Jan. 11 in Milwaukee, combining for 37 points and 17 rebounds in an 82-76 loss.

The Huskies led by double digits in the first half and four at halftime before defensive breakdowns cost them a shot of earning a valuable road win. The Golden Eagles shot 60 percent in the second half.

“It was a tough one for us,” Karaban said. “We didn’t win and we didn’t play how UConn really plays like.”

The anticipated rematch will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (FS1) at the XL Center, where UConn practiced on Monday.

“We’re going to have to play a whole lot better, especially on the defensive end,” coach Dan Hurley said.

The game kicks off a challenging week for the 21st-ranked Huskies (18-6, 7-6), who will visit No. 23 Creighton Saturday after hosting No. 10 Marquette (19-5, 11-2), winners of five straight.

The Huskies, who reside in sixth place, have struggled against the top five teams in the Big East, going 1-5. They’ll have a chance to reverse that troubling trend in the final seven games, starting Tuesday night.

They’re riding momentum from winning two straight on the road, beating DePaul and Georgetown.

“It’s a get-back week for us,” Karaban said. “We can’t get swept like we did against Xavier. We’ve got to beat them at our home court and protect it. We all know what Creighton is about. Just playing on the road will be a big test for us, too.

“Just continue to build up our resume. We had some bad losses during the season. So, if we can get a win against No. 10 Marquette and get another against No. 23 Creighton, we will get back a little more than we’ve lost.”

At different points during the season, Karaban and Clingan have hit the freshman wall that comes with playing for the first time in the fiercely competitive and physical Big East.

Karaban believes he’s bounced back while Clingan is still in the process of recovering from his collison with the freshman wall.

Since his breakout 20-point, 10-rebound performance at Marquette, Clingan hasn’t scored more than seven points in each of the last six games.

“I think I did hit a little bit of a wall,” Clingan said. “I’m not letting that get to my head. I feel like I’m starting to come out of it. … I’ve had some good games and some bad games. I’m just going to keep working. There’s no other answer for that. Just gotta take advantage of every single minute that I get.”

As UConn found out in its last game against Marquette, it will take more than a strong performance from Karaban and Clingan to secure a significant win on Tuesday.

Marquette is the surprise of the Big East, challenging for the regular season title after being picked ninth in the league coaches’ preseason poll. Point guard Tyler Kolek has done a masterful job directing the offense and emerged as a Big East player of the year candidate. He’s one of 10 players still in the running for the Bob Cousy Award that goes to the nation’s top point guard.

The Golden Eagles have a balanced, potent attack, led by leading scorer Kam Jones (15.7 points), one of five players to average in double figures. They also operate an active and disruptive defense that is averaging 9.5 steals per game (10th in the country).

“We’re really excited to play this one here in Hartford (Tuesday) night,” Hurley said. “I feel like we’re going to get a great crowd. We know it’s going to be a high level game. Those are much more exciting than those games where you’re a huge, huge favorite. … These are not the ones that you’re anxious about or nervous about even though the quality of the opponent is high.

“You’re just excited to be playing in a big game in February.”

UConn will have a good luck charm on its side in the form of Karaban’s scruffy beard.

The Huskies are 2-0 since Karaban started growing his beard.

“It’s the playoff beard,” Karaban said. “I’m currently not allowed to shave it. Coach Hurley and all the coaches are making a big emphasis on me to keep it. So, I’m going to keep it for now.”

Hurley added: "It makes him look like even a better player.”

In other news, Karaban earned his league best fifth Big East freshman of the week honor.

“It doesn't get old,” Karaban said. “It just keeps me motivated and keeps me going. It’s all based on the team. If we’re not winning, then I’m not getting the award.”

g.keefe@theday.com

No. 21 UCONN vs. No. 10 MARQUETTE

Location: XL Center, Hartford

Tip: 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Records: UConn 18-6, 7-6; Marquette 19-5, 11-2

Last game: UConn won at Georgetown, 68-62, Saturday; Marquette defeated Butler, 60-52, Saturday

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (10.5 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists), 6-6 jr. guard Andre Jackson (5.9 pts, 6.3 rebs, 4.5 assists), 6-5 so. guard Jordan Hawkins (16.3 pts, 3.9 rebs), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (9.7 pts, 4.1 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (17.2 pts, 7.2 rebs)

Marquette, 6-3 jr. guard Tyler Kolek (11.3 pts, 4.3 rebs, 7.9 assists), 6-4 so. guard Kam Jones (15.7 pts, 3.5 rebs), 6-2 so. guard Stevie Mitchell (6.6 pts, 2.6 rebs)), 6-8 jr. forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.5 pts, 4.6 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Oso Ighodaro (11.8 pts, 6 rebs)

Noteworthy: UConn won three of four, Marquette won a season-high tying five straight. … Series Tied at 7-7, with Marquette taking the first meeting, 82-76, in Milwaukee on Jan. 11. … Golden Eagles 4-3 vs. Huskies on the road, including 3-1 at XL Center. … Marquette off to its best league start since going 12-2 in 2018-19. … Huskies 1-3 vs. ranked foes this season. … Top reserve: 6-7 so. forward David Joplin (10.2 pts, 3.5 rebs). … As of Sunday, Marquette ranked first in Big East and 10th in the country in steals per game at 9.5. … UConn 11-2 at home, Marquette 5-3 on the road. … Sanogo and Kolek both earned spots on the Big East’s weekly honor roll. … Hot: Newton has scored in double figures in a season-high five straight games, averaging 16.2 pts. Cold: UConn’s bench has been out-scored in four straight games, averaging just 12.2 pts. … In Big East games, Hawkins first in scoring at 17.5, Kolek in assists at 7.9. … As of Monday, UConn at No. 7 in NCAA NET rankings, Marquette No. 14. … Up next: UConn visits Creighton at 2 p.m. Saturday.

– Gavin Keefe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number

On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCAX

Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student

HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby

An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
DERBY, CT
FireRescue1

Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country

I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
304
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy