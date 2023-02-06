Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
SNAP program changes create potential rise in food insecurity
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extra benefits to the federal snap program formerly known as food stamps are set to end soon in dozens of states. Gretchen Hunt walks through the aisles of the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. The non-profit serves millions of pounds of food to more than […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
brctv13.com
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
College Hill’s Cattell Street poised to get safer for pedestrians thanks to $710K grant
Plans are underway to make a busy corridor safer for pedestrians in Easton’s College Hill. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation awarded Lafayette College $710,000 last year for improvements along Cattell Street. Easton City Council voted Wednesday to sponsor the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, or TASA, grant for the college. The...
Easton family and pets displaced after South Side house fire
An Easton family and their pets were displaced after a fire Tuesday night damaged their South Side home. The blaze was reported at about 8:21 p.m. in the back of a single family home in half of a duplex on Berwick Street, fire Chief Henry Hennings said. The blaze started...
Solar roofing company plans nearly $1.2M expansion in Allentown
An Allentown-based solar roofing company plans to relocate to a space that’ll nearly double its headquarters in the city. Pinnacle Exteriors plans to move from its existing site at 333 Union St. to a 9,017-square-foot facility at 2222 S. 12th St. The space formerly occupied a multi-tenant office building for Miers Insurance Inc. and TSA Financial LLC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
thebrownandwhite.com
Westgate mall forces out six local businesses
The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
sauconsource.com
Hellertown Man Plans Bike Ride to Raise Funds for Cancer Research
A Hellertown man is looking forward to a bicycling adventure in Florida later this month, but before he embarks on his ride he hopes to raise at least $1,000 for cancer research. Brian Blickensderfer said his 100-mile bike trip planned for Feb. 25 was inspired by the courage of a...
pennrecord.com
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
thevalleyledger.com
The Growth Coach Allentown-Somerville to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting in Allentown
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is proud to partner with The Growth Coach Allentown-Somerville for Ribbon Cutting Celebration in Allentown. The Ribbon Cutting will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm. The Growth Coach helps businesses reevaluate their strategic mindset, to see...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Martin Tower redevelopment plan updated to double the total apartments, cut retail and office space
Plans for the redevelopment of Martin Tower in West Bethlehem have evolved to more than double the number of apartments proposed and reduce the office and retail space, including cutting out a gas station. The Bethlehem Planning Commission voted 4-0 Thursday night to endorse the update in the master plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
Out-of-town truck drivers keep hitting Northampton County trail bridge
If only truck drivers would read the signs around a Nor-Bath Trail bridge in Northampton County. Instead, the bridge over East Bullshead Road in Allen Township is taking a beating after too-tall trucks try to drive under and county officials are tired of dealing with the crashes. A majority of...
Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
Comments / 0