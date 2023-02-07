DA’s office going for maximum sentence in Goshen deadly shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KGPE/KSEE ) – The two suspects accused of murdering six family members in Goshen are set to be in Tulare County Superior County on Tuesday for their arraignment.

The two suspects face multiple charges including those six counts of murder, felons in possession of firearms, and street terrorism, among several others, according to the DA’s office.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office plans to press every possible charge on the two suspects.

“When you have six people who have been killed, you don’t want to just prosecute one of two of them, you want to prosecute for all of them,” said Assistant District Attorney, Dave Alavezos.

The DA’s office has moved quickly to bring the two suspects in front of a judge as soon as possible.

