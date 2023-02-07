ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westsidestorynewspaper.com

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran Appointed to SCAG Committee on Community, Economic, and Human Development

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— The City of San Bernardino has announced that Mayor Helen. Tran has been appointed to serve on the influential Community, Economic, and Human Development Committee for the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). Tran will represent both the City of San Bernardino and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA).
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City

A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Courthouse will have expansion of Probate Division starting March 6

San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) has announced the expansion of the Probate Division beginning on Monday, March 6 in the Fontana Courthouse. With the probate workload increasing by 43 percent over the last five years, SBSC has experienced some challenges to accommodate its current and future growth, considering the limited available space throughout the county, the court said in a news release on Feb. 9.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Black History Month celebration is held at Fontana High School

To commemorate Black History Month, select administrators as well as staff members from the Fontana Unified School District’s Student Services, Teaching and Learning, and Human Resources divisions held their first Black History Month celebration symposium at Fontana High School on Feb. 4. A large number of students and their...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana schools are briefly placed on lockdown because of hoax on Feb. 10

Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that...
FONTANA, CA
iecn.com

Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth

In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
gosbcta.com

Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project

When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills photography students find key to success, take top prizes in competition

Jurupa Hills High School senior Jesse Juarez’s talent as a photographer was recognized early in his teens, when he posted photos on Instagram while still in middle school. At Jurupa Hills, Juarez began honing his skills under the guidance of photography teacher Rebecca Cauchon, who encouraged him to expand his horizons and consider a career in visual and digital arts.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Another Spring Street Night Market will be held in Fontana

Last fall, the City of Fontana held a successful Spring Street Night Market in the downtown area, and now the city will be bringing this event back once again. The next Spring Street Night Market is scheduled for Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Tower of Power will perform in Highland on Feb. 11

Tower of Power will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland. Tower of Power is an American R&B and funk-based band and horn section that has been performing since 1968. The group has had several hits, including “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go.”
HIGHLAND, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Cuca’s draws a crowd after being closed for six months

Little Cuca’s, the Redlands location of the Cuca’s Mexican walk-up restaurant on East State Street off Redlands Boulevard officially re-opened its windows for service last Friday. The site has undergone extensive remodeling internally to the building, which included updates to the back of the building, the addition of...
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Obituary - Miguel “Mike“ Moreno

Miguel “Mike“ Moreno passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 15, 2023 in Fontana. Miguel was born on Sept. 29, 1928 in Arlington, California. He was born to parents Jesus Moreno and Maria Moran. They had six children: Mary, Rudy, Richard, Patricia, Lawrence and of course Miguel.
FONTANA, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA

