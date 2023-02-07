Read full article on original website
San Bernardino City Unified School District is Getting a New Superintendent
Mauricio Arellano will take over as the Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. Arellano is succeeding Harry “Doc” Ervin, who retired from his post at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Arellano has served as...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran Appointed to SCAG Committee on Community, Economic, and Human Development
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— The City of San Bernardino has announced that Mayor Helen. Tran has been appointed to serve on the influential Community, Economic, and Human Development Committee for the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). Tran will represent both the City of San Bernardino and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA).
nbcpalmsprings.com
Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City
A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Courthouse will have expansion of Probate Division starting March 6
San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) has announced the expansion of the Probate Division beginning on Monday, March 6 in the Fontana Courthouse. With the probate workload increasing by 43 percent over the last five years, SBSC has experienced some challenges to accommodate its current and future growth, considering the limited available space throughout the county, the court said in a news release on Feb. 9.
Fontana Herald News
Black History Month celebration is held at Fontana High School
To commemorate Black History Month, select administrators as well as staff members from the Fontana Unified School District’s Student Services, Teaching and Learning, and Human Resources divisions held their first Black History Month celebration symposium at Fontana High School on Feb. 4. A large number of students and their...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana schools are briefly placed on lockdown because of hoax on Feb. 10
Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that...
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
iecn.com
Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth
In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
gosbcta.com
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills photography students find key to success, take top prizes in competition
Jurupa Hills High School senior Jesse Juarez’s talent as a photographer was recognized early in his teens, when he posted photos on Instagram while still in middle school. At Jurupa Hills, Juarez began honing his skills under the guidance of photography teacher Rebecca Cauchon, who encouraged him to expand his horizons and consider a career in visual and digital arts.
Fontana Herald News
Another Spring Street Night Market will be held in Fontana
Last fall, the City of Fontana held a successful Spring Street Night Market in the downtown area, and now the city will be bringing this event back once again. The next Spring Street Night Market is scheduled for Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless
VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.
Fontana Herald News
Tower of Power will perform in Highland on Feb. 11
Tower of Power will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland. Tower of Power is an American R&B and funk-based band and horn section that has been performing since 1968. The group has had several hits, including “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go.”
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Cuca’s draws a crowd after being closed for six months
Little Cuca’s, the Redlands location of the Cuca’s Mexican walk-up restaurant on East State Street off Redlands Boulevard officially re-opened its windows for service last Friday. The site has undergone extensive remodeling internally to the building, which included updates to the back of the building, the addition of...
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
Fontana Herald News
Obituary - Miguel “Mike“ Moreno
Miguel “Mike“ Moreno passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 15, 2023 in Fontana. Miguel was born on Sept. 29, 1928 in Arlington, California. He was born to parents Jesus Moreno and Maria Moran. They had six children: Mary, Rudy, Richard, Patricia, Lawrence and of course Miguel.
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Multiple SoCal schools receiving false reports of shootings
Multiple Southern California schools were locked down temporarily after receiving false reports of shootings Tuesday, officials say.
