When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO