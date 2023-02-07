Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
Three Colts head coaching candidates reportedly informed they're out of running
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera: Team may bring in veteran QB to push Sam Howell
The Commanders continue to reiterate that Sam Howell will be their QB1 heading into training camp. During an appearance on PFT Live, head coach Ron Rivera reinforced Howell’s standing as the top quarterback, but he acknowledged the team may bring in a veteran to push him. [RELATED: Commanders Committed...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Steelers WR George Pickens lands in 1st round of ESPN redraft
Hindsight is always 20/20 and that’s what ESPN has partaken in with a redraft of the 2022 NFL draft. We’ve already talked about how ESPN disrespected Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett but one Steeler who was shown some respect was wide receiver George Pickens. Everyone recognized that getting...
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson, decision to pass on Cardinals
Terry Bradshaw made a bit of noise during Super Bowl week, saying ex-Fox coworker Sean Payton was leery of working with either Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray. Payton interviewed with two teams that roster returning quarterbacks — the Broncos and Cardinals — and two teams without settled starters (Panthers, Texans). He ended up choosing Denver, but Bradshaw said he accepted the Broncos’ offer in spite of Wilson and did not want to work with Murray, via Newsday’s Tom Rock. Noting when Bradshaw is interviewed, “you hold your breath, because you don’t know what’s going to come out,” Payton addressed why he chose the Broncos — a job that will feature a Wilson cleanup task in 2023.
Colts’ Jim Irsay says head coach announcement to come in ‘days’
The Indianapolis Colts will announce the “final decision” for the head coach position in a matter of days, owner and CEO Jim Irsay said on social media Tuesday.
Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills
Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday
There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job
The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen viewed as frontrunner to land Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job
Jeff Saturday coached his last game with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8. Ever since, team owner Jim Irsay, general
atozsports.com
Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick
With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
Titans to hire Packers’ Chad Brinker as assistant GM
The Titans are arranging their pieces this week. A day after promoting Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, the team will soon have its top front office lieutenant in place. Tennessee will hire Green Bay executive Chad Brinker as its assistant general manager, Albert Breer of SI.com tweets. The veteran staffer has been with the Packers for the past 13 years, serving in scouting and executive roles with the NFC North franchise.
Report: Don Martindale not in running for Colts HC job, to stay with Giants
The 2022 Giants DC hire is staying in New York, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes. Martindale remains attached to a three-year Giants contract. This represents a positive development for Brian Daboll‘s staff, which still risks losing offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The young play-caller remains in the race for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.
