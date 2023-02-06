ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Park City's newest restaurant

Park City has welcomed its newest restaurant Pine Cone Ridge!. As another Bill restaurant, Pine Cone Ridge has replaced what used to be Wahso on Main Street. The restaurant has a completely different look and a new contemporary American cuisine menu plus a full service bar. To see the menu...
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Colder today; Air quality gets worse tomorrow

High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for a few days. The problem is, inversions will strengthen and air quality will decrease. It's expected to stay dry through the weekend but a storm moving through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week will bring a good chance of snow.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Between storms today; More snow expected tomorrow

A fast-moving weather system will brush by Northern Utah tomorrow and bring a chance of light snow. 1-3 inches are possible in the mountains and likely not much in the valleys. The biggest impact of the storm will be a strong cold front that could bring gusty downslope and canyon...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fast-moving storm today; Gusty winds & snow possible

A fast-moving winter storm will brush by the north this afternoon and evening. Light snow is possible, but only 1-3 inches are expected in the mountains with just flurries in the valleys. Gusty winds could lead to snow squalls across far NE Utah and SW Wyoming this afternoon, possibly impacting...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people

RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
RIVERTON, UT

