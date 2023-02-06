Read full article on original website
TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants
Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two
The fashion calendar looks a bit leaner headed into fall, but a dearth of activations from European houses compared to last season frees up breathing room for fresh talent and some American tent poles, to hold the attention of buyers and press. For starters, WWD’s one-to-watch Kate Barton will push her “focus on multidimensional shape through textile engineering,” evidenced by the cobalt blue halter dress she’s whipped up without the use of darts or seams. It’s a slick look, but with romantic folds that will surely differentiate it from the more brutalist lines of another newcomer, Nayon Kim. More from WWDThom Browne...
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss New Designers of New York Fashion Week Fall 2023
The fall 2023 season of New York Fashion Week begins this Friday, February 10, bringing with it Palomo Spain’s return to the city, a new grand finale courtesy of Luar—and, as always, a roster of new faces getting their first brushes with the CFDA. From the frog-loving former director of Kendall + Kylie to a designer making the case for fashion as documentary, here are four exciting newcomers not to miss.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend
From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Hypebae
Marc Jacobs' Platform Boots Are Still Living Rent Free in Our Heads
It’s been a few days since Marc Jacobs showcased its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, and the chunky platform boots that dominated the runway are still the talk of the town. Drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ heroes, the collection cited the late Vivienne Westwood as its core influence,...
Vogue
Vogue And Snapchat’s Revolutionary Augmented Reality Comes To London Fashion Week
If there is one fashion city best known for experimental, innovative and boundary-breaking design it is London. The UK capital is a stylish hotbed for trailblazing talent, boasting a fashion week schedule brimming with vanguard and emerging designers. Which is why it’s the perfect location for the second iteration of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, an exhibition that explores the future of fashion’s very physicality, harnessing augmented reality to ensure that design is available not just to fashion week front-rowers, but a limitless, democratic and inclusive online world.
Hypebae
Phoebe Philo's New Fashion Label Will Make Its Debut in September
After exiting CELINE back in 2017, Phoebe Philo announced the launch of her own fashion label four years later and since then, all eyes have been on the designer’s next move. Now, Philo has shared an update on the forthcoming brand, announcing that its inaugural collection will be revealed...
What to Know About New York Fashion Week 2023 to Feel Like an Insider
Need details on Fashion Week? Here's what you need to know in a New York minute. New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 officially runs from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, and there are a lot of runway...
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
How The Armoury Created a Stylish Wardrobe for One of Netflix’s Best-Dressed Villains
Where do you shop for the bad guy? It’s a question that costume designer Jenny Gering faced when working on Kaleidoscope, a non-linear heist series that debuted on Netflix in January. The show’s antagonist (played by British actor Rufus Sewell) is Roger Salas, a former thief turned private security expert. While reading the series’ script, Gering realized that the character’s unique occupation would require her to think outside the box. “I thought, ‘He’s so high-powered that he can do whatever he wants,” Gering tells Robb Report. “He doesn’t have to dress a certain way. He’s made it to a point where it’s...
Hypebae
Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear
Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
Essence
Street Style From Copenhagen Fashion Week 2023
As we gear up for NYFW next week, Copenhagen Fashion Week has just came to a close — and my god the FASHION! While brands like Saks Potts, Holzweiler and Ganni showed their newest collections on the runways, the street style outside was just as interesting. As with any other major fashion week, there’s a certain aesthetic to Copenhagen. It’s cool and relaxed with a focus on smart tailoring and jackets, while also being fun and colorful with a masterful use of print juxtaposition. The nordic fashion week also centers around sustainability and the street style reflects that with many attendees wearing vintage, sustainable brands or reimagining things in their wardrobe.
La Ligne (the Vogue-Loved Label That Perfected Stripes) Launches Denim
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay, and Molly Howard, the three co-founders behind essentials label La Ligne, are no strangers to the pursuit of a perfect garment. Behind their striped staples are decades of observation and image references that have left lasting impressions on what they want to wear (and design) today. Of their musings, one feels most timely: “Meredith won’t say it herself, but she is a bit of a denim icon,” Howard says of her co-founder. “There is this one photo of her wearing a denim-on-denim look that still floats around the internet. I remember the photo from before I even knew her.”
Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s New NYC Shoe Boutique
Sarah Jessica Parker’s new shoe store is officially opened. The new SJP Collection flagship store is located on the corner of Bleecker and Perry in the heart of New York’s West Village neighborhood. What’s more, the shop just so happens to be down the block from her famed character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment seen on “Sex and the City.” Inside, shoppers and fans alike will be welcomed with a blush pink interior, ’70s inspired decor, vintage light fixtures, intricate carpeting, and a Lucite fixture created by Plexicraft sitting in one of the shop’s southern windows. Designed by Parker in collaboration with long-time friend and...
