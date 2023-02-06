ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid had the classiest answer about his time coaching both the Chiefs and Eagles

There’s no question Andy Reid is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history. (He’s also clearly a proactive thinker.) With over 24 years coaching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — the two teams ironically squaring off in Super Bowl 57 — Reid has a distinct honor. He’s one of only seven coaches in NFL history to take two franchises to pro football’s main event.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Get to know the Kelce brothers with Donna Kelce

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will feature several potential Hall of Famers, including two that are brothers. In case you've been living under a rock, Jason and Travis Kelce will suit up as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.  CBS Philadelphia's Sports Director Don Bell caught up with their mother, Donna Kelce, for a little bit more insight into the brothers. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo orangutans choose KC Chiefs as Super Bowl winner

TOPEKA (KSNT)- All week sports fans have been announcing their predictions for the winner of the Super Bowl, but none of them are cuter than the ones here in the Capital City. This morning, the Topeka Zoo decorated the orangutan Exhibit with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear, and let the orangutans predict the […]
TOPEKA, KS

