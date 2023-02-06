Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Andy Reid had the classiest answer about his time coaching both the Chiefs and Eagles
There’s no question Andy Reid is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history. (He’s also clearly a proactive thinker.) With over 24 years coaching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — the two teams ironically squaring off in Super Bowl 57 — Reid has a distinct honor. He’s one of only seven coaches in NFL history to take two franchises to pro football’s main event.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
sportszion.com
Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ “Chiefs Kingdom” arrives in Phoenix in grand style ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles
The captain hoisted a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out the plane’s window as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix, and the team’s players, coaches, and staff members strolled across the tarmac. An hour later, quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni, and others from...
Chiefs fan returns jersey lost at AFC Championship game
A Chiefs fan found a brand new Isiah Pacheco jersey at the AFC championship game and reunited it with the man who lost it.
Kansas City Chiefs underdogs in Super Bowl LVII and among NFL fans
Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs in a new analysis among NFL fans, as well as in the actual Super Bowl LVII game.
KYTV
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
Kansas City Chiefs fans visit expanded Fan Zone at Union Station
Kansas City Chiefs fans spent the snow day inside Union Station's Grand Plaza and the expanded Chiefs Fan Zone ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl LVII: Get to know the Kelce brothers with Donna Kelce
PHOENIX (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will feature several potential Hall of Famers, including two that are brothers. In case you've been living under a rock, Jason and Travis Kelce will suit up as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. CBS Philadelphia's Sports Director Don Bell caught up with their mother, Donna Kelce, for a little bit more insight into the brothers. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW
Topeka Zoo orangutans choose KC Chiefs as Super Bowl winner
TOPEKA (KSNT)- All week sports fans have been announcing their predictions for the winner of the Super Bowl, but none of them are cuter than the ones here in the Capital City. This morning, the Topeka Zoo decorated the orangutan Exhibit with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear, and let the orangutans predict the […]
Chiefs Fans In Arizona Share Superstitions Ahead Of The Super Bowl
"I always wear my Mahomes jersey."
KCPS to cancel class for city-wide parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl
School will be out of session for Kansas City Public Schools for the Chiefs Kingdom Parade if Kansas City wins the Super Bowl, according to KCPS.
Comments / 0