New York Post

Clues someone is reading or getting a copy of your text messages

Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams. Many smart TVs come equipped with cameras that you don’t even know exist.  You probably know a few people who prefer texting over calling. It’s a convenient and familiar way to stay in touch and exchange information. If you prefer text messages over voice calls, you’re not alone! But those texts should be kept between the people writing them, right? That’s not always the case, as there are numerous ways others can intercept your messages. Here’s how to know...
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
George J. Ziogas

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...

