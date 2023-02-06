Below Deck's Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb weren't exactly the best of friends while aboard St. David, but now, there's nothing but smooth sailing ahead. Alissa revealed as much in a February 6 interview with E! News. "Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," the second stew said. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."

