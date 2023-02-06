Read full article on original website
Katie Maloney Stuns in a Blazer Dress and Sparkling Garter Belt on the Red Carpet
The Vanderpump Rules cast member wore an edgy look for a red carpet event. Katie Maloney had a fashion conundrum and less than five hours to fix it. Luckily, she pulled off her mission with aplomb — and a little unexpected sparkle. In a February 7 Instagram Story the...
Melissa Gorga Kicks Off New York Fashion Week in a Curve-Hugging Black Cutout Dress (PICS)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed off her sartorial sense in a chic, sleek number. New York Fashion Week is here, and that means Melissa Gorga is ready to strut her stuff. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member did just that on February 8 as...
Teresa Giudice Dazzles in a Blue Cutout Midi Dress with a Sequined Silver Top
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member attended a New York Fashion Week event in smoldering style. Whether it was her '80s-inspired outfit on the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey or her canary yellow interview look with eye-catching cutouts, Teresa Giudice is known to rock bright, bold fashion.
Get All the Details on Kyle Richards’ Sparkling Heart Necklace
The RHOBH cast member recently wore the Stephanie Gottlieb design for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert. On February 1, Kyle Richards hit the red carpet for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder red gown with lace details, and we were particularly obsessed with her dazzling heart-shaped necklace.
Candiace Dillard Bassett Gives Major "Barbie" Vibes in a Pink Velvet Top & Sky-High Heels
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member kicked off a "magical week" on the West Coast in an adorable party look. Candiace Dillard Bassett is living her best life on the West Coast and she's got the chicest looks to prove it. "[Tom Ford] Barbie showed up to the [Amazon...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
Tom Schwartz Reveals He “Strayed a Few Times” While Married to Katie
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere pulled back the curtain on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, and he got even more candid about the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After Tom shared an update on how things are between him...
Noelle Robinson & Cynthia Bailey Are “Upgrading in Every Way”
The RHOA daughter is “trading in” and trading up — and so is her mama. Noelle Robinson will never again underestimate the luxury of a trunk. Cynthia Bailey’s daughter has a brand-new car, and she gushed about all its features in a February 8 Instagram post.
Dolores Catania Responds to Jennifer Aydin Saying She Looks Like an “Old F--king Handbag”
Dolores had a surprising response to her RHONJ castmate’s insult about her looks during their explosive argument. On the February 7 Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, tensions between Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin came to a head when the ladies got into an explosive argument that ended with Jennifer yelling that Dolores “looks like an old f--king handbag.”
We Have an Update on Tom Schwartz and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose’s ex and Southern Charm castmate previously revealed she was crushing on Tom, but did anything come of the admission?. Tom Schwartz may be single, but he’s not exactly ready to mingle. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere and Tom’s subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live...
Tom Sandoval Makes Surprising Confessions About Katie and Schwartz’s Divorce & Friendship with Katie
On WWHL, Sandoval shared why Schwartz’s split “hit me pretty hard,” and he had an update on his friendship with Katie. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, viewers got plenty of insight into Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s 2022 divorce. Katie revealed that she never felt like a “priority” to her now-ex and that the two dealt with “a lot of issues” throughout their marriage.
We Have a Surprising Update on Below Deck's Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber
Below Deck's Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb weren't exactly the best of friends while aboard St. David, but now, there's nothing but smooth sailing ahead. Alissa revealed as much in a February 6 interview with E! News. "Actually, me and Camille talk more than I thought we would," the second stew said. "Camille's reached out to me a few times and we kind of said our piece to each other."
Shannon Storms Beador Shared a Sweet Photo with Her “Man”
The Real Housewives of Orange County mom had an outing with a loyal companion. If there’s anyone Shannon Storms Beador can count on, it’s her old pal Archie. The Real Housewives of Orange County mom has had her faithful companion by her side since 2016. And based on a recent post, it looks like the two are still keeping great company.
Melissa Gorga Explains Why Joe Was "Livid" When She Got Her Lips Done
The Real Housewives of New Jersey mom shared why her husband was "so stressed out" about one of her cosmetic procedures. Melissa Gorga has shared in the past how she enjoys a cosmetic enhancement here and there, but one procedure in particular didn't sit well with her husband, Joe Gorga — at first.
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval’s Relationship
After hearing plenty of rumors about her relationship, Ariana is revealing the truth about their “nontraditional” connection. There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s relationship, and the latter Vanderpump Rules cast member is now setting the record straight about it all.
Lala Kent and James Kennedy Reveal Updates on Their Sobriety Journeys
During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, Lala shared what it’s like to be “single and sober” for the first time, while James called his journey “a little confusing.”. Lala Kent and James Kennedy have both been candid about their relationship with alcohol over the years,...
Kyle Richards Shows Her Gorgeous & Serene “Morning Coffee Spot”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member starts her day in a stunning area of her Encino house. In the video above, Kyle Richards shares a look at her backyard and tells BravoTV.com, “It makes me so happy sitting out here in the morning, having my coffee, on the porch in my rocking chair watching my dogs.” While the outdoor space is perfectly serene, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently showed a different “morning coffee spot” inside her Encino home, and it’s equally gorgeous.
Lindsay Hubbard Sheds New Light on Her Feud with Danielle Olivera
During BravoCon 2022, Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera teased that that their once-close friendship was in an "unfortunate" place because "a lot happened" during filming for Summer House Season 7. Now, Summer House fans aren't the only ones who are looking to get some clarity once Season 7 premieres on February 13.
Do Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Plan to Film Their Wedding? They Say…
The Summer House couple revealed that they’re in the final stages of wedding planning. Get all the details. The Summer House couple told E! News that it won’t be long before they’re headed down the aisle, with Lindsay explaining, “We are super close to locking everything in, either this week or next week.”
