Chiefs star has bold message for Joe Burrow
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in this year's Super Bowl last month with an AFC Championship game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, defeating Joe Burrow and the Bengals in thrilling fashion thanks in no small part to a crucial play from star defensive end Chris Jones. The Bengals had a chance to take
NOLA.com
Sean Payton is targeting three more Saints assistants for his Broncos staff, per sources
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is wasting no time building his new coaching staff in Denver, and he's targeted four members of his old staff in New Orleans as prospects. The Broncos plan to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position, multiple sources...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder...
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers' OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
nfltraderumors.co
Broncos Requesting Interview With Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry
According to Jeff Duncan, the Broncos plan to interview Saints QB coach Ronald Curry for their vacancy at offensive coordinator. New Broncos HC Sean Payton is obviously quite familiar with Curry given he hired him in New Orleans. He's already looking at bringing a number of his former assistants with him to Denver.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans to interview Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for defensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans are scheduled to interview Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for their defensive coordinator job, according to a league source. A former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, Burke coached former Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt in his final NFL season before he retired.
