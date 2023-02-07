The countdown is on for Journey and TOTO to perform at CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23rd. They're continuing the 50th anniversary 'Freedom Tour' with a stop in Cajun Country and you can go for free. Whenever we get our hands on tickets we like to pass the savings on to you, so enter below for your chance to win tickets to the show. We will pull winners beginning Wednesday, February 15th with Dave Steel until we run out of tickets. Good luck, and thanks for listening to Classic Rock 105.1.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO