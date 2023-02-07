Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
The Best Mardi Gras Prank You’re Probably Not Taking Advantage Of
It's Mardi Gras in Acadiana, and that means good times, parades, beads, and of course king cakes. Although Mardi Gras isn't known for pranks, there's an excellent opportunity for one right under your nose you may have never thought about. Mardi Gras is a celebration rich in tradition. We've been...
theadvocate.com
The Baton Rouge duo behind 'Ingle Eats' is ready to do the cooking for you this Valentine's Day
People express love in many ways — through words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time and physical touch. For Joan Chastain and Shannon Countryman, food is love. Every week, Chastain and Countryman show their love to Baton Rouge families through home-cooked meals with their food take-out and...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
Win Tickets to Journey & TOTO at CAJUNDOME
The countdown is on for Journey and TOTO to perform at CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23rd. They're continuing the 50th anniversary 'Freedom Tour' with a stop in Cajun Country and you can go for free. Whenever we get our hands on tickets we like to pass the savings on to you, so enter below for your chance to win tickets to the show. We will pull winners beginning Wednesday, February 15th with Dave Steel until we run out of tickets. Good luck, and thanks for listening to Classic Rock 105.1.
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
brproud.com
Companion Animal Alliance says more than 100 dogs are in need of homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Companion Animal Alliance has more than 300 animals in its facility, but there’s a problem. The agency has less than 200 dog kennels. “If you’ve even thought, ‘Hmm, maybe I want to adopt. Maybe there’s something out there for me,’ now’s the time,” said Morgan Talluto, Development Director at Companion Animal Alliance.
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
brproud.com
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
Here’s Where You Can Find Girl Scout Cookie Booths in Lafayette
It's nearly time for the most magical season of all. Nope, we're not talking about Mardi Gras season or the upcoming dawn of new life known as Spring. Nah, the joyous time of year getting everyone giddy with excitement is Girl Scout cookie season. No doubt many of you have...
brproud.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza serves up deals in Baton Rouge on National Pizza Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fat Boy’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with a huge special. Operating Partner Brandon Wigglesworth said, “People can buy either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50% off another of equal or lesser value.”. The offer is...
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale’s 2023 Mardi Gras parade rolls downtown Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carnival season is in full swing and that means only one thing: parades, floats, beads and throws!. One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, once again. You can show up for a good...
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
centralcitynews.us
Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?
You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
wrkf.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
“Protecting Innocence”, What Is It? What Do You Need to Know?
What's books should be in your local library? Should some books with expilict material be put in a section of the library reserved for people 18 and older?. If you live in Lafayette or around Lafayette, you have probably heard many times about the various controversies surrounding books at the Lafayette Library System.
Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks
Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end. The couple physically separated on Thursday.
