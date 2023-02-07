ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Win Tickets to Journey & TOTO at CAJUNDOME

The countdown is on for Journey and TOTO to perform at CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23rd. They're continuing the 50th anniversary 'Freedom Tour' with a stop in Cajun Country and you can go for free. Whenever we get our hands on tickets we like to pass the savings on to you, so enter below for your chance to win tickets to the show. We will pull winners beginning Wednesday, February 15th with Dave Steel until we run out of tickets. Good luck, and thanks for listening to Classic Rock 105.1.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
munaluchi

Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana

Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Companion Animal Alliance says more than 100 dogs are in need of homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Companion Animal Alliance has more than 300 animals in its facility, but there’s a problem. The agency has less than 200 dog kennels. “If you’ve even thought, ‘Hmm, maybe I want to adopt. Maybe there’s something out there for me,’ now’s the time,” said Morgan Talluto, Development Director at Companion Animal Alliance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

