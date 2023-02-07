Read full article on original website
Man facing federal charge for string of burglaries in Siouxland
A man is facing federal prison time for his alleged role in a string of burglaries including Sioux City’s Check into Cash.
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Highest-paying science jobs in Sioux City
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Sioux City Community School District responds to defamation lawsuit over land
The Sioux City Community School District has responded to a Lawsuit claiming that it refused to sell land due to a rumor that a developer had stolen land from a former project.
Sioux County Youth Fair prepares to build
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Youth Fair board gave an online update Jan. 30 to 4-H families and supporters about its plans to develop its new location at the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport. Work on the site will occur in two phases, costing a total of $26.2 million. According...
Sioux County K9 Officer Retires
Orange City, Iowa — One of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department’s officers has retired. But it’s not an officer of the human variety, it’s one of the canine variety. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9...
Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams
The sheriff's office advised that if something seems too good to be true it probably is too good to be true.
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Siouxland schools react to 3% funding increase for public education
A few hours after Iowa's House of Representatives approved a 3% increase in public school funding, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had signed the bill into law.
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Stray of the Day: Meet Skittles
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Skittles, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, tri-colored Collie mix puppy. He was found in the Hornick area of Woodbury County. The shelter says he’s a sweet guy, who’s a little shy at first but super friendly once he warms up to you. They also […]
Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Brady’s Pub In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon establishment will have to be closed for a while due to water damage. Brady and Traci Den Hartog own Brady’s Pub. Traci tells us what happened. She says the building is insured, so they are waiting to find out what needs to be done insurance-wise and as far as repairs.
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
