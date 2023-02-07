ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards 114-91

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Washington, which has lost three straight following a six-game winning streak. The Wizards were playing without Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain).

Washington led by at least 20 in each of its previous two losses, but the Wizards didn’t have to worry about blowing a big lead on this night. In fact, they were never ahead at all.

Cleveland shot 63% in the first half, leading 37-25 after one quarter and 66-46 after two.

“To me, the most important thing is, there were very little up and downs,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We played at a consistently high level, and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Caris LeVert, back after missing two games with a sore right hamstring, had a steal and dunk in the third quarter to make it 83-57. Cleveland led by as many as 28 points.

“Offensively they were just comfortable,” Washington’s Daniel Gafford said. “There was a lot of things that they did that kind of had us in scramble situations, time and time again down the floor. They just really just got the shots that they wanted.”

Mitchell, who has been bothered by a groin issue recently, looked pretty spry when he threw down a windmill dunk on an alley-oop from Garland to make it 101-74.

LeVert, who could be dealt this week because of his expiring contract and uncertain role, scored 10 points.

“He’s a starter in this league. We’re fortunate enough to have him now where he’s in an opportunity where he’s going against second-unit guys,” Bickerstaff said. “So he can be attack-minded, he can make them pay for mistakes, whether it’s him scoring, whether it’s him facilitating — and I think he’s doing a great job on the defensive end.”

Kevin Love, another possible trade candidate, did not play.

NOT EVEN CLOSE

This was Cleveland’s 24th double-digit win, which leads the league. The Cavaliers swept both halves of a back-to-back by a combined 42 points. They beat Indiana 122-103 on Sunday.

“We’re figuring it out at home, and then on the road you’re starting to see positive signs,” Mitchell said. “Taking the crowd out early, responding to runs.”

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland ended up shooting 56% for the game. Allen was 10 for 13. ... The Cavaliers shot at least 55% in every quarter except the fourth.

Wizards: Washington was held under 100 points for the first time since Dec. 17. ... Will Barton scored 15 points. ... Johnny Davis, a rookie who was drafted in the lottery but has played sparingly so far, scored two points in 6:17. It was his 11th appearance for the Wizards.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night.

This version has been corrected to show the halftime score was 66-46.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

