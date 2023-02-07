ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28

Centerville 49, Chester 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32

Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58

Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 58

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 63, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Lennox 75, Tri-Valley 48

Mobridge-Pollock 64, Crow Creek 60

Potter County 77, Stanley County 61

Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 71, OT

Tea Area 78, Parkston 22

Webster 51, Britton-Hecla 22

Yankton 85, Huron 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy