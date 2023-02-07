Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28
Centerville 49, Chester 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32
Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58
Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 58
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 63, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Lennox 75, Tri-Valley 48
Mobridge-Pollock 64, Crow Creek 60
Potter County 77, Stanley County 61
Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 71, OT
Tea Area 78, Parkston 22
Webster 51, Britton-Hecla 22
Yankton 85, Huron 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0