NASDAQ

Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now

It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
NASDAQ

Why Tanker Stocks Popped This Week

Tanker stocks rose sharply this week as oil prices rose and investors saw the need to move more oil around the world. Not only is solid economic data in the U.S. pushing energy markets higher, but China's rising demand could also help. According to data provided by S&P Global Market...
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50,...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ

CCK vs. VRTV: Which Consumer Packaging Stock is Better?

In this piece, I evaluated two consumer packaging stocks, Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV), to determine which is better. Upon closer analysis, I am bullish on both, but VRTV looks more attractive out of the two due to its valuation. Consumer packaging is a relatively recession-resistant industry that doesn't...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
NASDAQ

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)

On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.

