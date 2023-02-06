ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals

Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
Do People From Wisconsin Have The Best Teeth In The U.S.?

Some people like visiting the dentist and some don't. In a recent study, people from Wisconsin may have the best teeth in the United States. The financial website, Wallet Hub is at again. This time the website broke down States with the best and worst dental health. Before we dive into where the "Dairy State" ranks and what all into determining the ranking; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 37% of adults in the U.S. have admitted to going a full year without visiting the dentist.
Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior

A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026

It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing

On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
