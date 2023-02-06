Read full article on original website
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals
Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Do People From Wisconsin Have The Best Teeth In The U.S.?
Some people like visiting the dentist and some don't. In a recent study, people from Wisconsin may have the best teeth in the United States. The financial website, Wallet Hub is at again. This time the website broke down States with the best and worst dental health. Before we dive into where the "Dairy State" ranks and what all into determining the ranking; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 37% of adults in the U.S. have admitted to going a full year without visiting the dentist.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior
A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
Minnesota Department Of Commerce Warning Homeowners Of New Scam Threat
It seems that every week there are new scams to warn consumers about. For example, this week, there was already a warning from the Better Business Bureau about a parking ticket scam. Now, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is warning of a scam that is targeting homeowners in several states,...
Here Are The Winners Of MNDOT’s 3rd Annual Name A Snowplow Contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of their 3rd annual Name A Snowplow Contest; the eight selections for 2023 will join the agencies fleet of trucks statewide. What's surprising? Some of the more Minnesota-centric nominees didn't make the final selection by voters. According to details shared by...
Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026
It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing
On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
Watch Jared Allen’s Curling Team Upset Duluthian John Shuster’s Team At U.S. Championships
Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen has dreams of becoming an Olympic curler, something he is taking very seriously. Those who thought he wouldn't have a chance are likely rethinking that now. Allen is currently competing in the U.S. Championships in Denver on a curling team skippered by Minnesota native...
