Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
A bill advancing at the Statehouse would prohibit Indiana colleges from withholding transcripts over debt
A bill that passed out of the Senate education and career development committee Wednesday would ban colleges from withholding transcripts from students with outstanding debt. The legislation could help thousands of students. If passed, the bill would allow students to have access to their transcripts as long as they pay...
wfyi.org
Work-share can prevent layoffs. Senators want to bring program to Indiana while federal funds last
Thousands of Hoosiers lose jobs to lay-offs or closures annually. Hundreds of workers are already set to be affected by scheduled layoffs or closures this year, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice page. Some lawmakers want to give Indiana employers a new option to...
wfyi.org
Rokita under investigation by state Disciplinary Commission, according to attorney petition
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. That confirmation, first reported by the Indiana Citizen, comes from a petition by a Washington, D.C. attorney to represent Rokita. The filing does not say exactly what Rokita is being investigated for. But it’s related...
wfyi.org
Bill to use gasoline cleanup fund to pay for airport upgrades passes state House
A bill, HB 1072, that would use some money for cleaning up gas leaks for upgrades at the state’s airports passed the state House on Tuesday. Taxpayers, gas station owners and airports all pay into the Excess Liability Trust Fund — or ELTF. It’s a kind of insurance that goes to help clean up underground fuel tanks when they leak.
wfyi.org
Holcomb meets with Tippecanoe leaders about replicating region's economic success
Gov. Eric Holcomb has presented the Sagamore of the Wabash award to West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis. The award is the most prestigious one given out by the governor. The announcement came as a surprise ending to an event where Holcomb asked Greater Lafayette leadership about how to replicate the successes of investment and development in the region.
wfyi.org
Two arrested in 48-year-old Indiana cold case after DNA link
At 4:16 a.m. on Aug.7, 1975, Laurel J. Mitchell’s parents called the Indiana State Police. Their 17-year-old daughter had not returned home from her job in the snack bar at the Epworth Forest Church Camp in North Webster the evening before. The plan was to have met friends at...
Comments / 0