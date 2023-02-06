ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to use gasoline cleanup fund to pay for airport upgrades passes state House

A bill, HB 1072, that would use some money for cleaning up gas leaks for upgrades at the state’s airports passed the state House on Tuesday. Taxpayers, gas station owners and airports all pay into the Excess Liability Trust Fund — or ELTF. It’s a kind of insurance that goes to help clean up underground fuel tanks when they leak.
Two arrested in 48-year-old Indiana cold case after DNA link

At 4:16 a.m. on Aug.7, 1975, Laurel J. Mitchell’s parents called the Indiana State Police. Their 17-year-old daughter had not returned home from her job in the snack bar at the Epworth Forest Church Camp in North Webster the evening before. The plan was to have met friends at...
