FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex in Lakeland for at-risk residents approved
LAKELAND, Fla. — The homeless coalition of Polk County reports a growing population of people experiencing homelessness in the county. Shelters tell Spectrum News they're having to turn people away because there aren't enough beds, but a new $20 million development in Lakeland hopes to change that. What You...
fox35orlando.com
Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
Bay News 9
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
WESH
Osceola County Schools asking for community's input during search for new superintendent
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In December, the Osceola County School District took to social media to announce that superintendent Debra Pace will be retiring after a long career in the education industry. School Board Chair Terry Castillo says she will be missed, but the show must go on in...
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
Date set for 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Orlando
Organizers are sharing new details about this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
DeSantis administration fines WESH 2 News over vaccine mandate for political debate
The DeSantis administration’s Department of Health fined WESH 2 News for implementing a vaccine mandate that ultimately barred GOP congressional candidate Scotty Moore, and his staff, from entering the studio for a political debate. According to the letter, obtained by POLITICO, a fine of $5,000 per person is required...
wmfe.org
COVID & heart failure patients can receive treatment in their homes in Orlando Health's new at home program
Orlando Health, on Thursday, will launch its Hospital Care at Home program allowing patients in need of acute care to be treated in the comfort of their homes. The program would treat patients suffering from cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia, and gastroenteritis. "Orlando health wanted to be...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
WESH
New I-4 interchange planned to help alleviate traffic congestion in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new loop ramp and the extension of the I-4 express lanes are planned to help with traffic near State Route 535, FDOT says. On Wednesday evening, FDOT officials held a public meeting at Floridays Resort Orlando to discuss the design and plan for the project.
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
fit.edu
African-American Read-In Friday at Florida Tech
MELBOURNE, FLA. — The sounds of change will be in the air as Florida Tech faculty, alumni and students and community leaders come together to celebrate Black literature, culture and music at the university’s 8th Annual African-American Read-In. The event, sponsored by Florida Tech’s School of Arts and Communication and Evans Library, takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the library. It is open to the public and free of charge.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
