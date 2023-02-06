Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Wreck leaves miles of delays on I-20 eastbound | How to get around
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. Multiple lanes of I-20 eastbound were shut down Friday morning just before Thornton Road in Douglas County. The wreck was first spotted around 5 a.m. All lanes have sine reopened. Right now,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Teen arrested in connection to shooting that left man critically injured at Gainesville apartments
It happened Jan. 9 on Shade Valley Lane.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
WGAU
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
Metro Atlanta first responder intentionally crashes car after accelerator gets stuck, survives
NEWNAN, Ga. — An off-duty first responder survived a terrifying crash after his accelerator got stuck while driving in Newnan. On Christmas Eve, James Bennefield was traveling in his 2006 GT Mustang when the car's accelerator got stuck. He tried pressing the brake, shifting the gears and he even...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Two missing teens from same Gwinnett County school found dead in unrelated cases, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two missing teens from the same Gwinnett County high school were found dead hours apart from one another. Both students attended Meadowcreek High School but police say the two cases are not related. Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line were identified as 16-year-old Susana...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Road rage driver pulls gun on another car, ends up shooting himself, Paulding deputies say
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
The incident occurred late Sunday evening. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery
Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
4-year-old boy remains in critical condition after finding gun, shooting himself in the head
Police are investigating a shooting involving a child in a South Fulton subdivision.
Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for racing, aggravated assault
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 26, a deputy was traveling west on Mathis Airport Parkway near Bagley Road. The deputy entered the left turn lane and observed two vehicles traveling at 80 mph.
