Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
Monroe Local News
DDA thanks businesses, sponsors for a great year
Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year among awards presented Thursday. Another successful year for Monroe was celebrated Thursday as the Downtown Development Authority recognized businesses and those who helped make 2022 a memorable 12 months. The Golden Hammer Award, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and...
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
Kroger announces pay raise for workers at Atlanta-area stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger has reached a mutual agreement with the union that represents workers in its Atlanta locations that increases starting pay for new hires and includes “earlier increases in hourly wages for all associates.”. Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) Local...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Monroe Local News
Prospective Ride Gwinnett passengers can learn about the new bus service at an in-person or virtual meeting
Ride Gwinnett has provided commuter express bus, local bus, and paratransit service as part of the department mission to “enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently” since 2001. Formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit, the new Ride Gwinnett brand was introduced this year.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville
Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
First Black-owned Atlanta-based bank to join FDIC celebrates it’s legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Headquartered in Atlanta, Citizens Trust Bank has been serving its community since 1921. “Our founding fathers gave us a vision, a vision that is still relevant 100 years later,” said Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. As the country celebrates...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month
Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.
Three candidates qualify in special election race to replace Mike Glanton
Two Democrats and one Republican have qualified to replace Mike Glanton as the representative for state house District 7...
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Nan Nell Hudson, 94, of Loganville
Nan Nell Hudson age 94 of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Pastor Alex Shaw officiating. The burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral details: Aaron Palmer, Sr., 61, of Loganville
Aaron Palmer, Sr., age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Aaron worked for Covington Ford as a Car Detailer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Eugene and Lucille (Letterman) Palmer, Sr. Surviving are his children, Bobby E. Palmer, III (Terra) of Loganville, A.J. Palmer (Britteny) of Monroe, and Heather McKeehan (Chris) of Monroe; brothers, Roger Palmer of Smyrna, Bobby E. Palmer, Jr., Bubba Palmer of Madison, and Jackie Palmer of Social Circle; sisters, Macie Palmer of Smyrna, Joyce Cronan of Social Circle, Angie Howard of Gastonia, NC, and Linda Middlebrooks of Monroe; grandchildren, Kevin Palmer, Lacie Palmer, Kamron Palmer, Rachael Palmer, Cole McKeehan, and Parker McKeehan; numerous family and friends.
