Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Rotary Club of Stone Mountain hosts District Governor George GranadeThe Revolutionary ReportStone Mountain, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Betty Ann Williams Davis, 89, of Monroe
Betty Ann Williams Davis, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on February 6, 2023. She was born in Atlanta on January 5, 1934 to the late Ruth Lee Wallace Williams and the late Robert Daniel Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Rev. Mina Lee Davis, Sr, and her son, the late Stephen Daniel Davis.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: James Carl McFall, 75, of Monroe
James Carl McFall, age 75 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. James retired after 40 years and was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Lewis. James is survived by his son, James Christopher McFall, GA; sister, JoAnn Love, TN; and girlfriend, Charlotte Rylee, GA.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville
Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Nan Nell Hudson, 94, of Loganville
Nan Nell Hudson age 94 of Loganville, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Pastor Alex Shaw officiating. The burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral details: Aaron Palmer, Sr., 61, of Loganville
Aaron Palmer, Sr., age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Aaron worked for Covington Ford as a Car Detailer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Eugene and Lucille (Letterman) Palmer, Sr. Surviving are his children, Bobby E. Palmer, III (Terra) of Loganville, A.J. Palmer (Britteny) of Monroe, and Heather McKeehan (Chris) of Monroe; brothers, Roger Palmer of Smyrna, Bobby E. Palmer, Jr., Bubba Palmer of Madison, and Jackie Palmer of Social Circle; sisters, Macie Palmer of Smyrna, Joyce Cronan of Social Circle, Angie Howard of Gastonia, NC, and Linda Middlebrooks of Monroe; grandchildren, Kevin Palmer, Lacie Palmer, Kamron Palmer, Rachael Palmer, Cole McKeehan, and Parker McKeehan; numerous family and friends.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Yearwood, 90, of Monroe
Joyce Yearwood, age 90 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate. Joyce was a member of New Testament Baptist...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: JoAnn Malcolm, 90, of Loganville
JoAnn Malcolm, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. A service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656. A visitation will be held immediately following the service at the Malcolm residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, GA 30620.
Monroe Local News
Soup-er Bowl Saturday Soiree at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts on Feb. 11
Join in the Soup-er Bowl fun at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts this Saturday, Feb. 11. See this reel on Facebook for a preview – and YES we are pre-selling bowls! Buy your bowl, keep your receipt and come back Saturday for your soup!. We’re bringing back...
Monroe Local News
Meet the next team competing in the 2023 Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal
Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Monroe Local News
Georgia Southern announces local students who made Fall 2022 Dean’s List
STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Monroe Local News
Reunited! Lost 15 year old Yorkie in Buford
Jasmin is a 15 year old yorkie 6 lb missing about an hour ago. Gwinnett County Sandy Hill Rd and N Bogen Rd (Ellsworth Glen Subdivision) Gwinnett co near Hall Co line Buford . Please call.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Increased incidents of people asking for money; juveniles fighting; suicide and threats to stab family and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. DOA –...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Arrests on drug and US Marshal warrants following pursuit and crash; student arrested at school after leaving scene of crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Carver...
Clarke Co Sheriff’s Office receives trauma kits
They're a gift from the Kansas-based US Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. ZONE 2. Theft Report – Deputies took a report at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
Monroe Local News
Dancing with the stars for Project ReNeWal 2023 returns next month
Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal. This is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
Comments / 0