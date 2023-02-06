Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Pills laced with fentanyl, meth found in some Tijuana pharmacies
A Los Angeles Times investigation found some Tijuana pharmacies are selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit substances disguised as legitimate pharmaceuticals. Of 17 pills purchased in smaller pharmacies in cities around northwestern Mexico, 71% contained illicit substances such as fentanyl or methamphetamine according to testing by the Times. University of...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
KPBS
A humanitarian crisis in Syria
The earthquake that hit the Middle East Monday is creating a humanitarian crisis in northwest Syria, an area already struggling from a decade-long civil war. Then, cold blooded animals that require heating lamps are jacking up the heating bill for a local nonprofit that helps rescue the reptiles. Finally, in our weekend arts preview, we have a play about birding, new classical music, some Black History Month-inspired artmaking and more.
Comments / 0