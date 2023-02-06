Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of Materion Corp (MTRN). This represents 11.43% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 10.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

