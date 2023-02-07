ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor fighting for UFC title 'a given' if he beats Michael Chandler

By Danny Segura
 4 days ago
Michael Bisping believesConor McGregor could soon find himself in yet another championship bout.

Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion, is confident that McGregor just needs to notch a win in his return to the cage to secure a title shot. The Irish superstar is expected to return later this year against Michael Chandler after the two conclude their duties as coaches of the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Season 31 of “TUF” is set to finish airing in mid-August.

Bisping believes McGregor just needs to get past Chandler to get a chance at UFC gold.

“If McGregor gets it done, will we see him fight for the title next? That is a given,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “That is 100 percent. Just prepare yourself mentally for that. Regardless of whatever you think, he’s the biggest star of the sport. He’s a former two-weight division champion, and he’s a person that people want to see fight.

“So if he goes out there and beats Michael Chandler, who’s one of the top-ranked lightweights on the planet, and he does so in exciting fashion, I’ll be honest: I’ll have no problem with him fighting for the belt. McGregor vs Chandler, I’m excited. Take my money already.”

Bisping sees the fight as an even affair. Regardless of what the result is, Bisping has a tremendous amount of respect for McGregor picking a fight with Chandler as he believes that’s one of the toughest bouts for him in the division.

“I respect him for taking this fight,” Bisping said. “There were easier fights for him to take. There was a rumor that McGregor was going to go up against Tony Ferguson.

“Tony Ferguson would’ve been, with respect to Tony, a kind of more winnable fight … It’s a tough fight for McGregor. He’s getting older. He’s been partying a bit. He snapped his leg.”

