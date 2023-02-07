ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Junkie Radio #3333: Guest Jimmy Crute, Fedor Emelianenko's final fight, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 4 days ago

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,333, the lads welcome in UFC light heavyweight Jimmy Crute for a chat. In addition, they take a look back at Bellator 290 which featured two title fights and the final bout of Fedor Emelianenko’s career, and UFC Fight Night 218 at the UFC Apex. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Shane Young gives insight into rise of City Kickboxing ahead of UFC 284

PERTH, Australia – The rise of City Kickboxing in the past few years has been one of the sport’s great gym success stories. The gym in Auckland, New Zealand, has produced current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who goes after a second title at lightweight Saturday in the UFC 284 co-main event against Islam Makhachev. And former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will try to get that belt back later this year.
Khamzat Chimaev thinks Darren Till could have won last UFC fight if he trained with him

Khamzat Chimaev thinks Darren Till should have spent his most recent training camp with him. Till (18-5-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) was submitted by Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 in December. It was his fifth loss in six fights. It’s been a rough stretch for the former welterweight title challenger, who trained at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, for his fight against Du Plessis.
Featherweight Josh Culibao breaks down UFC 284's title fights

PERTH, Australia – Josh Culibao still is early in his fight career, but he might have a future in the analyst game. Culibao (10-1-1 MMA, 2-1-1 UFC), from Australia, gets a home fight when he takes on Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) at UFC 284 on Saturday. Culibao has a tough task on his hands if he wants a third straight featherweight win.
