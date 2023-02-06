ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

americanmilitarynews.com

Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
The Independent

Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US

A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
Rolling Stone

A Piss-and-Vinegar Biden Dares Republicans to Try Him

President Joe Biden devoted most of his second State of the Union address to calls for unity and working across the aisle in a season of divided government. Except when he didn’t: As Republican lawmakers vociferously heckled the president throughout the speech, the president pushed right back. The shouts from GOP lawmakers began in earnest roughly halfway through the president’s 75-minute speech. Biden had just blamed former president Donald Trump for heaping more onto the national debt than their predecessors, then accused the GOP of threatening to “take the economy hostage” without cuts to Medicare and Social Security — something some...
americanmilitarynews.com

US didn’t detect 4 previous Chinese balloons until after they were gone

Chinese surveillance balloons flew over the U.S. three times under President Donald Trump and once under President Joe Biden before the latest one made national headlines. Sometimes, they flew undetected. A senior Biden administration official confirmed the previous flyovers after an F-22 shot down the latest balloon Saturday off the...
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Washington Examiner

Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders

Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
US News and World Report

Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft

The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...

