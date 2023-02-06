Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?
Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US
A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
A Piss-and-Vinegar Biden Dares Republicans to Try Him
President Joe Biden devoted most of his second State of the Union address to calls for unity and working across the aisle in a season of divided government. Except when he didn’t: As Republican lawmakers vociferously heckled the president throughout the speech, the president pushed right back. The shouts from GOP lawmakers began in earnest roughly halfway through the president’s 75-minute speech. Biden had just blamed former president Donald Trump for heaping more onto the national debt than their predecessors, then accused the GOP of threatening to “take the economy hostage” without cuts to Medicare and Social Security — something some...
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon is traveling over Latin America
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday night there's a Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America in addition to the one floating over the U.S.
americanmilitarynews.com
US didn’t detect 4 previous Chinese balloons until after they were gone
Chinese surveillance balloons flew over the U.S. three times under President Donald Trump and once under President Joe Biden before the latest one made national headlines. Sometimes, they flew undetected. A senior Biden administration official confirmed the previous flyovers after an F-22 shot down the latest balloon Saturday off the...
The Navy Recovered the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon. Here's What the U.S. Hopes to Learn
The U.S. will now be focused on learning more about the purpose of the balloon, which was assessed to be 200 feet tall.
Chinese surveillance balloon alleged by the Pentagon to be above the US
( CNN ) - Defense Department sources said on Thursday that the US is following a rumored Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental United States, a development that may further strain already strained relations between the US and China.
Washington Examiner
North Dakota town rejects Chinese project near US military base after Biden administration refuses to act
A small city in North Dakota rejected a Chinese government-linked agricultural project located right near a key U.S. military drone base after the Biden administration refused to act against the “significant threat to national security.”. Early last year, Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing,...
Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union
When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Washington Examiner
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
Navy admiral expresses ‘concern’ with Pentagon’s ability to detect Chinese spy balloons
A Navy admiral and former head of U.S. Pacific Command on Tuesday said it was concerning that the Defense Department was unable to detect at least four previous Chinese spy balloons that flew over the U.S. in recent years. Speaking at a House Armed Services Committee hearing, retired Adm. Harry Harris Jr. told congressional lawmakers…
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
US News and World Report
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
Comments / 1