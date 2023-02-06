Battle lines are being drawn in the new artificial intelligence-powered search struggle between Microsoft and Google, and how that spills over into commerce will make waves. Microsoft’s most recent investment in OpenAI, the company behind buzzworthy chatbot ChatGPT, is commanding headlines lately as Microsoft attempts to crash the internet search sector that Google has owned for 20 years. How that story ends is anyone’s guess, although few believe Microsoft can compete with Google’s datasets, payments tools, and search dominance.

