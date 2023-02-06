ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Apple Insider

Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
TechCrunch

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

The model, or service, or AI chatbot, however you wish to describe it, was announced in a blog post by CEO Sundar Pichai. He pointedly notes Google’s recentering around AI some years back, as well as the fact that the most influential concept (the Transformer) was created by the company’s researchers in 2017.
makeuseof.com

Google Is Launching An AI Called Bard to Compete With ChatGPT

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The launch of ChatGPT rattled several tech companies. Google, whose revenue is heavily dependent on its search business—something ChatGPT could eventually threaten—has particularly been concerned.
CNN

Google details plans to use AI in search results

Google on Wednesday detailed plans to use artificial intelligence technology to radically change how people search for information online, one day after rival Microsoft announced a revamped version of Bing powered by AI.
PYMNTS

It’s Google’s Bard vs Microsoft and ChatGPT for the Future of AI

Battle lines are being drawn in the new artificial intelligence-powered search struggle between Microsoft and Google, and how that spills over into commerce will make waves. Microsoft’s most recent investment in OpenAI, the company behind buzzworthy chatbot ChatGPT, is commanding headlines lately as Microsoft attempts to crash the internet search sector that Google has owned for 20 years. How that story ends is anyone’s guess, although few believe Microsoft can compete with Google’s datasets, payments tools, and search dominance.
Fortune

The A.I. wars heat up as Google makes a major play against ChatGPT with its new offering, Bard

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed his company’s answer to ChatGPT. Just last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised during a quarterly earnings call that the company would release the latest in its artificial intelligence technology to the public “very soon.” Google obviously isn’t wasting any time and launched a test version of its own A.I.-powered chatbot on Monday as competition mounts after OpenAI’s immensely popular large language model ChatGPT took the internet by storm in November.
techaiapp.com

Google strikes back in AI battle with Microsoft

Google on Wednesday announced a slew of features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it ramped up a battle with Microsoft to maintain its dominance of the web search industry. The latest announcements however fell short of investor expectations and Google’s share price plummeted by more than seven percent on...
Shabbir Ahmad

$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer

Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
hellosolar.info

Buying frenzy at Baidu after announcing its own AI chatbot: Ernie Bot

Shares of Baidu rose sharply on Tuesday (+13%) on the Hong Kong stock exchange after the company that owns China’s most popular search engine announced that it would Will launch its own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.. According to a statement from the company, the project will complete internal testing...
The Independent

New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use AI

New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with instant written answers, the company has announced.Software developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI will now allow Bing and Edge to give footnoted responses to search queries and summarise detailed information from multiple sources.Users can trial the technology now ahead of a full rollout over the “coming weeks”.The announcement comes just one day after Google revealed its own AI-powered search engine chatbot, named Bard.We're reinventing the tools billions of people use every day. 🔍Search 💻Browse💬ChatAll in one unified experience. Introducing the new AI-powered @Bing...

