Our Town Podcast: Clay ‘Freak Daddy’ Coleman
256 Today is proud to present the Our Town Podcast. Check here every week for the latest episode from Troy Bye, North Alabama’s newest favorite son. The Our Town Podcast showcases all that is good in North Alabama. Each week guests are invited from business, sports, entertainment, education, the arts, and so much more to discuss all aspects of living and working in The 256.
Rey and Cynthia Almodovar honored by Chamber
HUNTSVILLE – Rey and Cynthia Almodovar are known for their long, dedicated service to the Huntsville-Madison County area. In recognition of the couple’s philanthropy, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber presented them with its Distinguished Service Award. The ceremony was Tuesday during the chamber’s 87th annual membership meeting. The...
Hola! Las Trojas Cantina comes to west Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE — Las Trojas Cantina, home to the original beer and margarita Margarona, has come to Huntsville’s west side. The Mexican restaurant opened in the former Golden Corral building at 4920 University Drive – its sixth location in North Alabama and ninth in the state. For those...
Redwood Services invests in Best Care
MEMPHIS — Redwood Services has invested in Best Care Home Services, a Memphis-based HVAC/plumbing and electrical services company serving Huntsville and Memphis. Best Care has nearly 90 full-time employees serving some 40,000 homeowners. “Best Care has quickly established a powerful presence in the Memphis and Huntsville markets, with a...
Mooty appointed to Alabama Access to Justice Commission
HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville attorney Harold D. Mooty III has been appointed to the Alabama Access to Justice Commission by the Alabama Supreme Court, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings law firm announced. Mooty, a partner of the firm, will serve a two-year term. The commission is a coordinator among the legally...
Autograph’s ‘nicest hotel in Huntsville’ coming to downtown
HUNTSVILLE — Tuesday’s weather offered the perfect backdrop for a groundbreaking event on a long-awaited hotel project in downtown Huntsville. Located neatly beside Big Spring Park and across the street from the Von Braun Center will soon stand an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott. Georgia-based Ascent Hospitality and...
Torch Technologies promotes Burkett, Porter to executive roles
HUNTSVILLE – Torch Technologies has promoted managers Sam Burkett and Brady Porter to vice president, the company announced. Burkett has been named senior vice president. He was manager of the Torch Air Force Weapons Group in Shalimar, Fla. Burkett has more than 35 years of technical and management expertise...
Changes on tap for Madison County Water Department
HUNTSVILLE — The Madison County Water Department will transfer its meter reading, billing, and customer service-related functions in-house next month, Madison County Engineer Chuck Faulkner said Wednesday. The transition is set for March 27. Those operations have been performed by Huntsville Utilities personnel and contractors, but several factors triggered...
Report: Nearly 3 dozen alleged ‘skip-scans’ by Huntsville City Councilman
HUNTSVILLE — A new document obtained on Wednesday by WAFF-TV alleges Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith committed more than 30 thefts in three Huntsville Walmart locations. Keith, who was arrested last week for and alleged shoplifting, was booked again this week into the Madison County Jail. Keith turned himself...
CFD Research joint venture spins off digital health company
HUNTSVILLE — CFD Research is extending its healthcare footprint in Huntsville. In a joint venture with Nashville-based OtherLeft Ventures, a healthcare-oriented software company, CFD has created a spin-off company called TheraVista Health, a digital health company focused on the physical therapy market. The new TheraVista Health platform digitizes traditional...
Valentine sizzle: Connors a ‘Most Romantic’ restaurant
HUNTSVILLE – This year, Huntsville will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a little rockets and romance. Connors Steak & Seafood at Huntsville’s Bridge Street Town Centre has been voted one of OpenTable’s 2023 Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service representing more...
