This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
iheart.com
OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday
Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
newschoolbeer.com
Cooper Mountain Ale Works opening in Sherwood, Oregon
In Oregon when one brewery closes another is often right there to take its space, which is a sign of a continually thriving but competitive craft beer industry. Beaverton, Oregon’s nano operation Cooper Mountain Ale Works did just that when they snapped up Max’s Fanno Creek Brewpub in Tigard in June 2020 and became their own full-fledged brewpub. Now they are doing the same with one of 2022’s long list of recent Oregon closures in Sherwood, Oregon’s Smockville Brewhouse.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
WWEEK
Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses
Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
kpic
ODOT to temporarily close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will briefly close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
10 famous movies filmed in Oregon
"The Beaver State" has been part of some famous movie creations in the last 100 years. Here are ten famous movies filmed in Oregon from the oldest to the newest. 1. The General (1929): The comedic genius and amazing stuntman Buster Keaton starred in this silent black and white film. Part of the movie production was filmed in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The town of about 10k residents today still has a large mural of the film on the side of a downtown building.
