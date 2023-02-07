ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday

Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
OREGON STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Cooper Mountain Ale Works opening in Sherwood, Oregon

In Oregon when one brewery closes another is often right there to take its space, which is a sign of a continually thriving but competitive craft beer industry. Beaverton, Oregon’s nano operation Cooper Mountain Ale Works did just that when they snapped up Max’s Fanno Creek Brewpub in Tigard in June 2020 and became their own full-fledged brewpub. Now they are doing the same with one of 2022’s long list of recent Oregon closures in Sherwood, Oregon’s Smockville Brewhouse.
SHERWOOD, OR
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
PORTLAND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
PORTLAND, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

10 famous movies filmed in Oregon

"The Beaver State" has been part of some famous movie creations in the last 100 years. Here are ten famous movies filmed in Oregon from the oldest to the newest. 1. The General (1929): The comedic genius and amazing stuntman Buster Keaton starred in this silent black and white film. Part of the movie production was filmed in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The town of about 10k residents today still has a large mural of the film on the side of a downtown building.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy