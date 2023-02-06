Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
liveboston617.org
Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight
Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
Man being held for 2nd degree murder in fatal Taunton crash indicted for drug trafficking, DA says
A 34-year-old man charged in a deadly Taunton crash that killed a Middleborough mother has also been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges after investigators searched a Norton home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ICE Arrests Convicted Brazilian Drug Trafficker Hiding Out In Somerville
A Brazilian citizen was caught hiding out in Massachusetts when he should have been serving a prison sentence in his native country for drug trafficking, authorities said. Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested Diogo De-Sales Gomes in Somerville on Friday, Feb. 3, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
Boston woman charged with weekend stabbing had 3 active warrants, police say
A Boston woman with multiple warrants was arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed someone early Saturday morning during a fight in South Boston, police said. Around 7:03 a.m., Boston police officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
newbedfordguide.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
Boston man charged with distributing fentanyl, accused of selling drug for cash
A Boston man has been charged with distributing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.
