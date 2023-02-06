ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

